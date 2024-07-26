Three police chases end in crashes in Thurston County in a single week

In just one week, Thurston County Sheriff pursued at least three separate suspects in chases, and some are questioning if police are going too far.

Last week, a sheriff’s deputy chased a suspect on a motorcycle through Lacey. Deputies say the suspect reached speeds of 120 mph.

The suspect eventually lost control of the bike, crashed and surrendered. The motorcyclist originally caught law enforcement attention for speeding, then fled from a traffic stop.

"We are going to pursue for any law violation, because that's what the law allows for," Sheriff Derek Sanders said regarding the county’s pursuit policies before the law change happened.

However, some are questioning if this is too much.

The Sheriff’s Office posted video of the high-speed pursuit, and while most commenters were in support, a handful of people said the deputies went too far.

"The cops escalated the situation and endangered everyone on the road by pursuing this guy at 120 mph at NIGHT for what is typically a traffic infraction," replied one commenter. "Just note his license plate and issue a summons/warrant for reckless driving and eluding. The cops are more about their ego and personal sense of adventure than community caretaking and safety. Shameful."

This chase and crash was just one of three in a single week in Thurston County.

Deputies also chased after a motorcyclist on I-5 whose license plate was not visible. The suspect crashed and went to the hospital out of precaution, despite not being injured, investigators said.

They also said the suspect had pills investigators believe to be fentanyl, and that the suspect admitted to smoking fentanyl before driving.

Thurston County Deputies also chased after a DUI on Old Pacific Hwy SE for speeding and swerving. The driver fled. During the chase, the suspect crashed their car into another driver. Both the suspect and the innocent bystander went to the hospital. Investigators said they were both in stable condition.

"It’s going to be hectic for a little bit, because Washington State has created a cyclical behavior issue within our driving public about fleeing law enforcement, driving recklessly, driving however you want, and just driving off if someone tries to hold you accountable," said Sanders.

Sanders said the goal with his aggressive pursuit policy is to keep people safe, but knows chasing suspects is not always the answer.

"We still have to pick and choose our battles, right? The one thing the law does not get rid of is we still have to balance the risk and reward of every pursuit, right? So there are going to be circumstances where we're going to terminate [the pursuit] and say this isn't worth it," he said.

Officials with Thurston County Sheriff tell FOX 13 News that since the law changed in early June, they have seen fewer suspects running from deputies.

