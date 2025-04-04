The Brief Multiple weekend closures are coming to the Ballard Bridge this spring due to construction. Transportation officials recommend drivers take the Aurora Bridge in the meantime, as the Fremont Bridge could see increased congestion.



Multiple rounds of weekend closures are coming to Seattle's Ballard Bridge this spring as crews complete a vital construction project.

The Seattle Department of Transportation is asking drivers to take the Aurora Avenue Bridge during the maintenance work, as the Fremont Bridge has a limited capacity and could see increased traffic backups.

Here's when the Ballard Bridge closures are happening:

April 25-28

May 9-12

May 30-June 2

June 6-9

According to SDOT, the first weekend closure at the end of April will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and end by 5 a.m. on Monday. The timing of the closures will be the same for each weekend.

There are also some backup dates for closures, if needed. Those are set for June 13-16 and July 18-21. SDOT will notify the public if the additional closures are needed.

Dates and times are subject to change depending on weather conditions, crew and materials availability, and other circumstances.

Getting around

SDOT recommends drivers to take the Aurora Bridge (SR 99), and to only take the Fremont Bridge if you're traveling to Fremont or Westlake.

Buses will be rerouted to the Fremont Bridge. Some bus stops near the Ballard Bridge may also be temporarily relocated during the closures.

For those biking and walking, you can still get across the Ballard Bridge. Bikers may be asked to walk their bikes across the bridge for safety reasons.

More information, including ways to sign up for updates, can be found on the SDOT website.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Department of Transportation.

