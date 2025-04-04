The Brief There will be four overnight closures with detours in place on I-5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord in April for a major construction project. Crews will install overpass girders for the Steilacoom-DuPont Road interchange, reducing I-5 to one lane in both directions. The overnight closures will happen April 4-5 and April 11-12.



Drivers who use I-5 and the Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass near Joint Base Lewis-McChord can expect overnight traffic delays and detours in April due to a major construction project.

Map showing project limits on I-5 near DuPont and JBLM. (WSDOT)

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), over two weekends this month, crews will install new overpass girders for the Steilacoom-DuPont Road interchange as part of the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements project.

When will closures happen on I-5 near WA's JBLM?

Timeline:

WSDOT says there will be a total of four closures over two weekends in April, where crews will reduce I-5 to one lane in both directions. Here's the schedule:

Friday, April 4: 8 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Saturday, April 5: 8 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Friday, April 11: 8 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Saturday, April 12: 8 p.m. - 6 a.m.

At 10 p.m. each night, one lane will begin using the off- and on-ramps at Steilacoom-DuPont Road, according to WSDOT.

Here's what WSDOT says drivers can expect during the April 4-5 and April 11-12 closures:

Drivers heading northbound on I-5 who need to use exit 119 at Steilacoom-DuPont Road will detour to 41st Division Drive and return to southbound I-5 to exit 119.

Drivers on Steilacoom-DuPont Road heading toward northbound I-5 will detour to southbound I-5 to exit 118 at Center Drive and return to northbound I-5.

Law enforcement will be in place to assist traffic control at both the northbound and southbound I-5 ramps.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass.

Why are crews closing I-5 near JBLM?

According to WSDOT, the closures allow crews to set 13 170-foot-long girders, each weighing about 206,000 pounds, over I-5. The girders will support a replacement overpass and diverging diamond interchange.

The project is expected to be complete by 2026, and it is intended to alleviate traffic bottlenecks near JBLM and extend I-5’s HOV lanes to Mounts Road.

Travelers are advised to plan for extra travel time and expect backups, especially overnight.

The Source: Information for this story came from a press release by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

