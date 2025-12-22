Kirkland woman donates RV to family who lost home in Washington flooding

The Brief After losing their home and belongings to historic flooding of the Cowlitz River, volunteer firefighter Patrick Calpito and his family received a life-changing donation from a woman in Kirkland. After seeing the family's story on the news, Sarah gifted them her RV and provided Christmas presents for Calpito’s daughters just in time for the holidays.



Across Washington, the recent flooding destroyed homes, damaged landscape and devastated so many families, including a volunteer firefighter and his family who lost their home in the flood.

Thanks to a Kirkland woman, they’ll now have a new home just in time for the holidays.

"There are no words," Patrick Calpito said. "It’s like God sent an angel and that angel responded."

FOX 13 first met Calpito last week after he and his family lost everything. The flooding from the Cowlitz River swept away their RV.

"I’ve never seen rivers move that quick, get that deep and that fast," he said. During that interview FOX 13 asked how the community could help them. Calpito responded like this: "We’re just hoping that maybe there’s a viewer out there or a company that may be able to help us regain a new RV or even a good preowned RV that will help us get back in order," Calpito said.

Minutes later, Sarah in Kirkland answered the family’s prayers. She called FOX 13 and donated her RV to the family. We were there as they saw their new home for the first time.

"To have It come before Christmas, so my kids have something nice, it’s there’s no words for it," Calpito said.

Sarah wanted to keep the focus on Calpito’s family and didn’t want to talk on camera, but she told FOX 13 she wasn’t using the RV and by giving it to Calpito, his family will now have a foundation for a new beginning.

Walking around his new home that comes complete with a fridge, microwave, TV’s, Calpito was overwhelmed with emotion. Sarah also surprised Calpito’s daughters with Christmas blankets and wrapped presents.

"It was pretty breathtaking to see them playing around and actually have room to play around and jump around," Amanda Haley, Calpito’s fiancée said.

"This is what community is about, this is what Washingtonians is about, coming together and helping those in need that need it," Calpito said.

A moment that was born out of the tragic floods, now flooded with emotion. "Sarah is an angel," Calpito said. "I thank God that there is people like her."

Friends of Sarah’s family shared this note with FOX 13:

"Today, we are witnessing a life-changing act of kindness. The family who made this incredible donation has chosen to look beyond their own needs to provide something many of us take for granted: a front door that locks and a roof that doesn't leak.

By donating this motor home, they aren't just giving away a vehicle; they are providing a foundation for a new beginning. They are giving a family in need the warmth of a home, the dignity of privacy, and the stability required to start looking toward the future again.

To the donating family: your generosity proves that one family's compassion can change the entire trajectory of another's life. Thank you for showing us what it truly means to be a neighbor. May this gift be the start of a bright new chapter for Patrick and his family."

