Seattle Weather: Rounds of heavy mountain snow this week

The work week will start cool and wet around Western Washington. A convergence zone will bring heavy snow at times to Stevens Pass on Monday morning. For the lowlands, precipitation will mainly fall as rain, but overnight and early morning temperatures could occasionally dip just low enough for a brief rain-snow mix. Any mix would likely be isolated and short-lived, with little to no accumulation expected. In the heaviest showers, there could be a light coating on grassy surfaces or patio furniture this week, and a few slick spots can’t be ruled out.

With the rounds of snow forecast this week to be heavy at times with gusty winds, several winter weather alerts are in effect for different parts of the Cascades at various times and days. Snow is forecast almost every day this week, so please continue to monitor the road conditions and be prepared for winter driving conditions.

Monday will be cool, breezy and wet. In the wake of Sunday's front, afternoon highs on Monday will only be in the low to mid 40s. These afternoon highs will be about 10 degrees cooler than average. In fact, much of the week is forecast for cooler than normal days.

With temperatures trending cooler during the upcoming work week, we’ll be watching for those occasional lowland rain-snow mix scenarios during the overnight and early morning hours. Wednesday is forecast to be quite active with wet and windy conditions.