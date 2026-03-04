Washington receives $668 million to clean Duwamish River of toxic chemicals

The Brief Washington secured a $668 million settlement to clean toxic chemicals from Seattle’s Lower Duwamish Waterway. The 10-year cleanup will target a 1.4-mile stretch using dredging and capping to remove the most contaminated sediment. More than 100 companies and agencies will fund the effort, addressing over 40 hazardous chemicals including arsenic, PCBs and dioxins.



The state of Washington just secured a hefty $668 million settlement to clean the Duwamish River of toxic chemicals.

The funding makes way for a cleanup plan that is expected to take at least 10 years, aiming to rid hazardous substances from Seattle's major industrial corridor, the Lower Duwamish Waterway.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Department of Justice and the state of Washington reached the $668 million settlement with more than 100 different companies and agencies, potentially responsible for the harmful chemicals present in the waterway.

The cleanup work will cover a 1.4-mile stretch of the waterway, utilizing dredging and capping to clean the most contaminated areas.

In-water construction work began back in November 2024 by the Lower Duwamish Waterway Group, made up of The Boeing Company, the city of Seattle, King County, and other potentially responsible parties. The group will continue to design and carry out EPA’s selected cleanup plan.

More than 40 different hazardous chemicals have been identified in the waterway, including arsenic, polychlorinated biphenyls and dioxins, among others. They pose a serious risk to human health and the environment, entering the river from different sources, like stormwater runoff, wastewater, and industrial practices.

For updates on construction and cleanup, check out the Lower Duwamish Waterway Group website.

