2 injured, 1 arrested after rock thrower pelts cars in South Seattle

The Brief A 36-year-old convicted felon was arrested for throwing rocks at vehicles in South Seattle, shattering a truck window and injuring a couple in their 50s. The suspect also damaged the windshields and signs of two King County Metro buses before threatening to shoot and assault responding officers. The man was booked into King County Jail on charges of assault, malicious mischief, and property destruction.



Police arrested a 36-year-old man who they say pelted cars with rocks and injured two people in South Seattle early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 12:00 a.m. to reports of a man throwing rocks at cars near Rainier Ave S and S Henderson St. According to authorities, a couple in their 50s were injured after their truck window was shattered.

Fire department personnel arrived and treated their injuries, and the two drove to the hospital.

Two King County Metro buses also had their windshields and destination signs damaged by rocks, but no one in the buses were injured.

What's next:

Officers then located the suspect, who they say made "multiple threats to shoot officers in the head and kick and punch officers" before they took him into custody.

The suspect, who is a convicted felon, was booked into King County Jail for assault, malicious mischief and property destruction.

