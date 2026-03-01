Man arrested for deadly Bellevue, WA hit-and-run, found in Port Townsend

A police hunt for a hit-and-run death out of Bellevue came to an end in Port Townsend, Washington early Sunday morning as investigators found their prime suspect in the case.

Timeline:

On Feb. 28, a hit-and-run crash left an elderly woman dead in a parking lot. The driver fled. However, police had surveillance footage of the suspect's vehicle: a late 1990s white Toyota Camry.

Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an arrest involving the suspect in a deadly Bellevue hit-and-run crash

Then, on Sunday, Mar. 1, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested the man around 9:30 a.m. Law enforcement reports say information coming in the day prior proved helpful in tracking the suspect down to a home in the Port Townsend area.

The suspect reportedly exited the home on McPherson Street after officers made a perimeter around the home. To make the arrest, McPherson Street was shut down by law enforcement officers.

Bellevue Police release photo of late 1990s white Toyota Camry believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash

What they're saying:

"JCSO and PTPD thank the public for their patience during the temporary closure of McPherson Street and express appreciation to our regional law enforcement partners for their collaboration, which helped ensure a safe resolution."

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

5 dead after stabbing, police shooting at WA home

WA leaders divided over Trump's State of the Union address

New report shows more Latinos without criminal histories being detained under Trump

Everett CEO says Trump tariff turmoil strains international competition

WA lawmakers review duplicate sign-ons on millionaires tax bill

Seattle unveils 2026 FIFA World Cup fan celebration sites

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.