Seattle unveils 2026 FIFA World Cup fan celebration sites

In anticipation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup games coming to Seattle, several "Fan Celebration Locations" are coming to the city.

FIFA World Cup and Seattle organizers recently disclosed multiple locations where soccer fans are welcome to gather during the games, including at the Seattle Center, Pacific Place, Waterfront Park, and Victory Hall.

Here's what to expect at each Fan Celebration Location:

Seattle Center

The Seattle Center will host the Let’s Play SEA ’26 – World Soccer Fan Celebration, offering a large, open and family-friendly environment for soccer fans during the World Cup.

The Armory will serve as the primary hub, featuring a large-format indoor screen, while other areas across the campus will have different fan experiences, including the Mural Amphitheater, Space Needle, Pacific Science Center and International Fountain.

Pacific Place

At Pacific Place, fans can find the Seattle Soccer House, featuring a four-story interior LED screen, along with interactive activations, information booths, and convenient direct access parking.

Waterfront Park

Waterfront Park will activate its 20-acre campus with public programming, partnering with Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Reign FC, and RAVE Foundation to host World Cup viewing experiences on Pier 62.

Victory Hall

In SODO, the Seattle Mariners will be hosting Seattle Matchday Live at Victory Hall, where fans can enjoy a 23-foot screen throughout the tournament, just blocks away from the action.

The locations will open beginning June 11, and will remain open for the six Seattle matches. Organizers said total capacity across the four venues could reach about 15,000 people at one time on Seattle match days.

What they're saying:

"Soccer brings people together," said Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson. "I'm so excited to be welcoming people from around the world to an incredible FIFA World Cup this year, and I can't wait to make the whole city part of the celebration."

Additional activations are planned in downtown Seattle and surrounding neighborhoods, including the Chinatown-International District and Central District.

"In just over 100 days, Seattle will be buzzing as fans from all over flood our city for an unforgettable summer," said Peter Tomozawa, CEO of SeattleFWC26. "Our amazing partners have created a network of free celebrations that meet people where they live, work, and gather. This approach reflects who we are: innovative, inclusive, and community driven. We're not just hosting a tournament; we're bringing the game to everyone."

This comes after World Cup officials announced the creation of fan zones across nine Washington cities, including Tacoma, Everett, Bellingham, Bremerton, Olympia/Lacey, Spokane, Tri-Cities, Vancouver, and Yakima.

More information on fan celebrations in Seattle can be found on the SeattleFWC26 website.

