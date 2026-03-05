Seattle weather: Few showers Thursday, mountain snow continues

The Brief A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Cascades above 3,500 feet, with 7–9 inches of snow expected by 10 a.m. Thursday. Heavier mountain snow will taper at times Thursday, with breezy winds and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Scattered showers continue into the weekend, with snow levels dropping and possible mixed rain/snow in Puget Sound by early next week.



Snow will continue for the Cascades Thursday, with heavier amounts especially above 3500' through the morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for the mountains above 3500' for 7-9" of snow.

Snow will continue into Cascades, especially above 3500' through Thursday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

High pressure offshore Thursday will keep conditions a little drier, with more showers likely for the mountains. Winds will also be a little breezy at times, but again below advisory criteria.

High pressure offshore Thursday will keep conditions a little drier, with showers more likely for the mountains.

Temperatures will be a degree or two cooler Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures will be a degree or two cooler Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Scattered showers continue for the weekend with snow levels lowering again from Sunday into Monday. We could even see a few mixed rain/snow showers for the Puget Sound through midweek.

Scattered showers continue for the weekend with snow levels lowering again by Sunday into Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle) Expand

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

33 charged in 2025 pro-Palestinian protest at UW in Seattle

Starbucks to open corporate operations office in Nashville, TN

Seattle Metro Chamber CEO says diversification is key for future economic growth

Man with DOC escape warrant tied to murder conviction arrested in Tukwila, WA

Phone app, 'wife's intuition' saves WA skier buried by avalanche in Stevens Pass

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.