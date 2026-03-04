Starbucks to open corporate operations office in Nashville, TN

The Brief Starbucks is opening a new corporate operations office in Nashville to establish a strategic presence in the Southeast, citing a growing talent pool and proximity to key suppliers. The move follows a turbulent period in Washington, including over 900 layoffs in late 2025 and the closure of several Seattle locations due to financial performance and safety concerns. While local leaders view the expansion as a global business decision, they maintain that Starbucks remains committed to its Seattle headquarters despite recent friction with union organizers and city officials.



Starbucks is expanding its North American presence, announcing plans to open a new corporate operations office in Nashville, Tennessee later this year — a move that comes as the Seattle-based company continues to reshape parts of its footprint at home.

According to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, TNECD Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee joined state and company leaders to unveil the expansion in Nashville, on March 3, calling it another sign that the state is attracting major corporate investment.

Why is Starbucks moving to Nashville?

What they're saying:

Starbucks Chief Operating Officer Mike Grams told the TCECD in a statement, "Looking ahead, Starbucks has great ambitions to grow even further across North America. With these growth plans, we see Nashville, Tennessee, as an ideal location to open an office and establish a more strategic presence in the Southeast region of the U.S. The city offers a deep, talented and growing workforce, making it a desirable location for us."

It's said the Nashville office will support the company’s continued coffeehouse growth across North America, particularly in the Southeast, and will work closely with Starbucks’ global headquarters in Seattle.

An internal supply chain memo explained that Nashville was chosen for three reasons. Starbucks expects the "Coffee House" scene to grow there in the coming years, and the move puts them closer to key suppliers. Lastly, they are looking to a "growing talent pool" in the Tennessee area.

The company said more details about staffing and operations in Tennessee will be released in the coming months.

Is Starbucks leaving Seattle?

What we know:

For Seattle, the announcement raises familiar questions: What does this mean for the company’s hometown?

Joe Nguyen, president and CEO of the Seattle Metro Chamber of Commerce, said he recently spoke with Starbucks leaders and views the move as part of a broader growth strategy.

"I had a great conversation with Starbucks and the team there, and I get it, from their perspective — they’re trying to expand and grow," Nguyen said. He added that geographically, Nashville makes sense from a supply chain management standpoint.

"At the end of the day, as a global business, you make global decisions," Nguyen said. "Seattle is a world-class city — and world-class cities still have to compete."

Nguyen said Starbucks has made a commitment to its Seattle base and remains a key part of the region’s business ecosystem. "When you look at such a world-class company where they changed the way that we drink coffee and beverages, it’s a Seattle story," he said. "I want to make sure that that continues to be the case."

Starbucks troubles in Washington

Local perspective:

The expansion comes after a turbulent stretch for Starbucks in Washington state.

In October 2025, the company announced more than 900 layoffs affecting workers in Seattle and Kent, according to the state Department of Labor. That same month, Starbucks confirmed it would close its Capitol Hill Reserve Roastery, saying it did not see "a path to financial performance." The location had unionized in 2022 and workers had pushed for more staffing, job protections and pay. Starbucks said the closure was not related to unionization.

In November 2025, then-Seattle Mayor-elect Katie Wilson spoke at a rally supporting Starbucks union workers, saying, "I’m proud to join the picket line and proud to say loud and clear: I am not buying Starbucks and you should not, either."

Closures have also hit several Seattle neighborhoods in recent years, including stores on Capitol Hill, near Pike Place Market and in West Seattle. Since 2022, multiple locations have been shuttered over alleged safety concerns, with the company citing theft, vandalism and threats of violence.

What's next:

Despite the recent closures and layoffs, business leaders say they believe Starbucks’ headquarters will remain committed to Seattle.

"They have a long, storied history here," Nguyen said. "I feel confident about them and what they’re doing."

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle technology hub in limbo as federal rules threaten visa hiring pipeline

Family shot during WA domestic violence incident, suspect killed by police

‘Stuff of my worst nightmares’: Seattle Iranian American fears for family in Iran

2 injured, 1 arrested after rock thrower pelts cars in South Seattle

$130,000 in designer purses, jewelry stolen in Seattle burglary

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.