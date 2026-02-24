$130,000 in designer purses, jewelry stolen in Seattle burglary

The Brief Police are investigating a residential burglary that happened in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood on Feb. 19. Authorities say about $130,000 in designer purses, jewelry and other luxury items were stolen. Investigators are working to determine if this was a targeted break-in.



Police are investigating a residential burglary in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood that resulted in the theft of about $130,000 in designer purses, jewelry and other luxury items.

What we know:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), on Feb. 19 at around 12:40 p.m., officers responded to a reported burglary at a home near the corner of West McGraw Street and 9th Avenue West.

At around 3:30 p.m., the victim returned home and found a package at her front door and the door wide open. Officers observed the damage to the front door and lock, and saw papers scattered across the floor with drawers left open.

Officers processed the scene, collected evidence and determined that the suspect entered the home and stole high-end jewelry and other luxury fashion items.

What we don't know:

Police are working to determine if this was a targeted break-in. There were no records for similar burglaries or thefts in the area during the same time frame.

The SPD's General Investigations Unit will lead the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the SPD non-emergency line at 206-625-5011.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

