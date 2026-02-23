‘This is just cruel’: Harbor seal shot in head, now fighting to survive

The Brief A harbor seal found shot in Hood Canal is in critical condition at a Des Moines wildlife hospital. Rescuers discovered a projectile lodged in her muzzle, and staff say a similar shooting happened in the same area six months ago. Shooting harbor seals is illegal under federal law, and advocates fear rhetoric around salmon and seal culling may be fueling the attacks.



A harbor seal is fighting for her life after rescuers discovered she had been shot in Hood Canal, a case wildlife advocates say may be part of a disturbing trend.

The seal is now in the care of the nonprofit SR-3 in Des Moines, where staff are working to stabilize her condition.

At first glance, she appears comfortable, eating and resting under close watch. But her caregivers say she is in serious pain.

Just days ago, she was transported from Hood Canal in a sling after being found in dire condition in Quilcene.

Casey McLean, executive director and veterinary nurse at SR-3 says when rescuers first spotted her dockside, they noticed she was extremely emaciated, had lots of discharge and blood on her.

"We took some radiographs, which is when we discovered she had been shot," said McLean.

A fragile fight for survival

McLean is currently caring for four harbor seals at the dockside operation. Two young pups, Montecristo and Muffin, are under heat lamps and staff hope they will be strong enough to return to the wild. Another seal, Grits, is recovering after being found tangled in a net.

The newly arrived seal faces a more uncertain future.

"There is definitely a strong chance she may not make it," McLean said.

The projectile is lodged in her muzzle, and staff say the damage is extensive.

Not the first case

The backstory:

McLean says the case is not isolated. Six months ago, another harbor seal was found shot in roughly the same area. In that case, the bullet lodged within the brain casing and shrapnel spread.

For a time, there appeared to be hope.

"There was for a bit because we brought this animal in and it did seem to get better and eat on her own and act normally, but unfortunately after a month we started to see declines," said McLean.

She believes neither case was accidental.

"It’s very frustrating because this animal is now suffering," remarked McLean. "Due to someone’s frustration about the potential competition that’s seen in fisheries.

Shooting a harbor seal in the wild is illegal under federal law.

Debate over seals and salmon

McLean has testified in Olympia this legislative session against four bills that encourage the removal and potential culling of seals and sea lions from Washington waters, particularly in and around the Columbia River.

"We’re not denying that they eat salmon," said McLean. "My concern is that this won’t result in what we hope it would result in which would be more fish."

She worries that rhetoric surrounding the issue is having ripple effects in fishing communities like those along Hood Canal.

"I do think that we could potentially see more and more of this while people are not understanding that seals and sea lions are not the problem," said McLean.

"I think a lot of people don’t know that this is happening and don’t understand the problems are out there and I think now that we’re starting to see legislation related to this," she said. "I think its important that the public understand where their dollars are being spent."

‘This is just cruel’

Sarah Penhallegon, director and founder of Center Valley Animal Rescue and a licensed veterinarian and wildlife rehabilitator, said the Marine Mammal Stranding Network contacted her about the seal.

"With this one all I needed to see was pictures of it and I’m like yeah definitely needs to come into care," recalled Penhallegon. "This is just cruel. It’s not like you accidentally shoot a seal right?"

Penhallegon believes the location of the gunshot wound, to the head, indicates it was intentional. She also suspects there may be more cases than the two they have treated in the last six months.

"How many of the dead ones that end up on the beach, if you did full body radiographs, would we find a bullet in?", she questioned. "Probably way more than we think. How under reported is this?"

