Man charged in arson, assault at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center

A man accused of starting a fire inside a room at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center and assaulting staff and security has been formally charged.

Steven C. Sauro, a 29-year-old Vancouver man, allegedly caused a violent scene inside the hospital because he was upset he was being discharged.

The backstory:

Court documents state Sauro arrived at the ER on Feb. 14 to be treated for injuries to his wrists, but became enraged when he was told he would only need a splint and not receive further treatment.

Sauro then allegedly began yelling at nurses and threw things around the room, resulting in security shutting the doors and containing him away from the rest of the hospital.

Property damage in Sauro's hospital room (King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)

He then broke an oxygen valve, gathered gauze and paper, and tried to light the contents on fire with a lighter, court documents state. Security then entered the room and intervened, as Sauro could have caused an explosion if he continued.

Burned items in wastebasket in Sauro's hospital room (King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)

Hospital staff and security retrained Sauro, who allegedly kicked and spit on those who tried to hold him down. He was later sedated and arrested.

Officials estimated the cost to repair the oxygen system would be more than $100,000.

Sauro is charged with first-degree arson, third-degree assault, four counts of fourth-degree assault and first-degree malicious mischief.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors noted Sauro already had three active warrants for his arrest, and had recently been charged with misdemeanors for harassment, property destruction and assault. He has an arrest history out of Florida and Massachusetts, and previous convictions for grand theft auto, battery, and malicious mischief.

What's next:

Sauro remains jailed on $250,000 bail. His next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 24, where he will plead guilty or not guilty to his charges.

