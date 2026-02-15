Mom urges son's killer to come forward after Seattle shooting in Pioneer Square

Police in Seattle are still trying to identify four people who may have vital information about a deadly shooting in Pioneer Square that killed one man and left three others hurt.

The shooting happened on Feb. 1 around 1:30 a.m. inside the ‘Sinking Ship’ parking garage at 2nd Avenue and Yesler Way.

As police investigate the shooting, the family of the man shot and killed are now saying a final farewell to their loved one. FOX 13 talked with them as they called on the person who pulled the trigger to turn themselves in.

Robin Wilkerson’s son, Mhaniq, was killed in that shooting.

Mhaniq Wilkerson and the crime scene where he was shot and killed in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood

"A child should never leave before you," she said.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old’s family laid him to rest in Arkansas. His mom told FOX 13, the reality of what happened is only now setting in.

What they're saying:

"I miss being able to talk to him every day," Wilkerson said. "I miss him calling me and saying, ‘hey, ma’ I miss him showing me his kids on Facetime, I miss that he won't be able to be here to raise his children, I just miss my baby."

What makes this even harder for the family is that the person behind the father of three’s death is still out there.

"It's devastating, it sickens me, I'm mad, all the above," Wilkerson said. "It's hard to breathe, it's hard to fathom, and my son is lost, and there's nobody accountable for it."

Mhaniq Wilkerson's funeral

"I know justice will be held, I know the person who did this will get caught in everything, and you know karma will do their part and get them just as bad," Darrius Wilkerson said, Mhaniq’s brother. "I never wish ill will on anybody, but I know, whoever did this to my brother will be found."

The family told FOX 13, he was in the Navy, and when he discharged, he stayed in Seattle.

"He was the life of the party, always laughing, always singing," Wilkerson said.

"He was a good person, he was a good soul, a great family member, great dad, great brother, great cousin, just a great person overall," Darrius Wilkerson said.

Mhaniq Wilkerson

Dig deeper:

The family is now urging the city to shut down the garage, so this doesn’t happen again.

"It's not the first time it's happened there, I’ve heard several bad things about that place," Wilkerson said. "I'd love to see it shut down, because I’d hate anybody else to have to go through this, this terror that I have to go through every day."

FOX 13 reached out to Seattle Police on Sunday, a spokesperson said they have received promising tips, but no arrests in this case have been made yet.

What you can do:

If you know anything about this, contact the SPD violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000. You can remain anonymous.

