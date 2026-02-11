LIVE Seahawks Super Bowl parade: Video, highlights, more from downtown Seattle

Who's ready for a Super Bowl parade?

FOX 13 Seattle is streaming live coverage of the Seahawks World Champions Parade from sunrise to sundown on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

Keep reading for live video, parade scenes, player interviews, breaking developments, traffic and transit info, fan reaction and more.

How to watch the Super Bowl parade – 5 a.m.

Fans can watch the Super Bowl parade live on FOX 13 Seattle, fox13seattle.com, the FOX LOCAL app, FOX 13’s YouTube channel and connected TV platforms.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. PT in downtown Seattle, following a Trophy Celebration at Lumen Field.

FOX 13 Seattle is providing live, all-day coverage of the Seahawks World Championship Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 11, with ways to watch on TV, streaming, YouTube and connected TV platforms. (FOX 13 Seattle )

On TV: FOX 13 Seattle (KCPQ 13.1 and KZJO 22.2)

Online: fox13seattle.com/live

YouTube: FOX 13 Seattle's channel

Paid cable, satellite and streaming services that carry FOX 13 Seattle including Xfinity, Astound (Wave), Quantum Fiber, YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Stream and Sling TV.

FOX LOCAL app: Free for Apple iPhone and Google Android users, and on smart TVs and devices including Roku, Samsung TV Plus+, LG Channels, Vizio WatchFree+, TCLtv+, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV, Freevee, Sling TV.

FOX 13 Seattle is your home for all-day parade coverage:

Good Day Seattle LIVE: 5 a.m.–11 a.m.

Seahawks World Champions Parade LIVE: 11 a.m. through the end of the parade

Seattle News Tonight: Full parade recap starting at 4 p.m.

Parade, event schedule – 5 a.m.

8:30 a.m. — Lumen Field gates open for the Trophy Celebration (tickets required)

10 a.m. — Trophy Celebration at Lumen Field begins (exclusive broadcast on KING 5)

11 a.m. — World Champions Parade starts on 4th Avenue in downtown Seattle (watch on FOX 13 Seattle)

One million fans are expected to attend the Super Bowl parade – 5 a.m.

City officials estimate up to one million fans could line the parade route in downtown Seattle on Wednesday.

The parade will travel northbound on 4th Avenue from Washington Street to Cedar Street, a route of just over two miles expected to take about two hours.

Traffic, transit, street closures – 5 a.m.

Major traffic delays are expected downtown throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Streets intersecting 4th Avenue will be closed between Lumen Field and the Seattle Center.

Interstate access ramps may be held briefly at the start of the parade.

Link light rail is operating normally.

King County Metro and Sound Transit buses will operate on alternate routes; check transit advisories before you travel.

