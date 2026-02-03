3D printing enthusiasts worry over broad language in WA 'ghost gun' bill

The Brief A proposed Washington bill targeting 3D-printed "ghost guns" is raising alarm among 3D printing hobbyists and makers. House Bill 2320 would restrict certain digital firearm files, with critics warning it could criminalize code possession and limit lawful uses like props and models. Supporters say the bill is needed to curb untraceable guns, while opponents argue its broad language raises free speech and innovation concerns; the bill is still in committee.



A "ghost gun" law that is making its way through the Washington State Legislature has 3D printer enthusiasts fired up about what it might mean for all printer hobbyists across the state.

The backstory:

House Bill 2320 aims to further cut down on the production of 3D printed guns by targeting digital files and potentially making some manufacturing codes illegal to possess.

Some advocates for 3D printing say it's a first amendment issue, and simply having a code on your computer shouldn't be considered a crime.

They also argue the law might prohibit 3D printing enthusiasts from making things like movie props and replicas, which could also make the hobby more expensive in general by restricting printing manufacturers.

At the Seattle Maker's studio, creators are currently printing a 3D pipe to help with ventilation in the studio.

"We needed a specific part for ventilating some fumes," said Jeremy Hanson, founder and director of Seattle Maker’s Space. "It’s always a different thing when you come to the space."

The vent being printed is pictured below. Hanson says it was designed by Mark Wilson.

Artists and creators who use the studio can let their imaginations run wild.

"So, this is a puzzle I made for my dad," said Hanson. "This one took three days to print."

A model of Mount Rainier, made with U.S. Geological Survey data, is Hanson's latest creation.

"There is actually a magnet inside of this print," he said.

The makers in the studio also have concerns about HB 2320.

"It’s going to take something that makes innovation really easy and hamper it and put a bunch of restrictions around it that we don’t know if they’ll even work," said Hanson.

The bill looks to further restrict 3D printed firearms by targeting digital files and manufacturing equipment.

Some call the law overly broad, and worry that the language in the bill, called "rebuttable presumption of guilt," would make it a crime to simply possess certain manufacturing codes, whether you print a gun or not.

"Outlawing code in general is a restriction on first amendment rights and has privacy concerns for individuals," said Hanson.

Some also fear oversight will make printing more expensive and require subscriptions for software that is currently free. Additionally, makers could accidentally run afoul of the law.

"Most likely they will flag things that aren’t guns or that are cosplay props, bubble guns or Nerf gun attachments," said Hanson.

The other side:

In late January, lawmakers heard from supporters of the bill during a hearing.

"The bottom line is that as 3D printing has become more accessible, the risk grows by day, and more proactive measures are needed urgently," said Bryan Crutchfield, vice president and general manager of Materialise North America.

"HB 2320 Recognizes a new reality. 3D printers and CNC machines have made it easier than ever to build untraceable guns, often without serial numbers and sometimes by people who are prohibited from owning firearms," said Lily Martin, student at University of Washington and fellow with the Alliance for Gun Responsibility.

Others testified against it during the hearing, including Christian Czar, president of a non-profit maker's space.

"Digital firearm codes are speech protected by the first amendment," said Aoibheann Cline, state director for the NRA. "This sets forth a dangerous precedent for enforcing and policing of the internet. The issue of having a code online likely satisfies the broad language of a crime under this bill."

"The bill doesn’t say whose promotion triggers the restrictions. Will we be criminals because someone made a YouTube video or blog post after we bought it?" asked Christian Czar, president of a non-profit maker's space. "A brief search on the internet shows that ideologically they are promoting the same 3D printers as everyone else involved in 3D printers."

Hanson also doesn't believe the law will make a dent in the number of guns on the street, as he feels criminals will find a way around it and those using printers legally will end up feeling most of the impact.

"There are much bigger opportunities to cut down on gun crimes and illegal guns, than targeting this one specific industry that overlaps massively with education, innovation and freedom to create things," said Hanson. "Guns are being made of things that are used in everything from robotics to appliances, machines and household items and include parts such as; pins, springs, rods, dowels, and hinges. It's akin to outlawing geometry."

The bill is still in its early stages and is currently in committee. It is scheduled for an executive session on Tuesday morning.

