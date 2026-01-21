Seattle man gets 27 month in federal prison after seizure of ghost guns

The Brief A Seattle man was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison after authorities seized dozens of firearms, including 20 homemade "ghost guns" and 103 Glock switch machine gun conversion devices, from his apartment. Police began investigating after two men were shot with a high-caliber BB gun outside the man’s International District apartment building, leading to a search that uncovered a firearms manufacturing setup. A federal judge ordered three years of supervised release following the prison term, and the defendant was also sentenced separately in King County Superior Court for the BB-gun assaults.



A Seattle man was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison after police seized dozens of firearms — including homemade "ghost guns" and more than 100 machine gun conversion devices — from his apartment, federal prosecutors said.

An image showing ghost guns. (United States District Attorney's Office, Western District of Washington)

What we know:

Andre Justice Atwater, 26, was taken into custody in June 2024 after two men were shot with a high-caliber BB gun in the parking lot of his International District apartment building. Investigators identified Atwater as the shooter and searched his apartment, where they found more than 25 firearms, including 20 unregistered ghost guns, and 103 Glock switches, which convert semi-automatic pistols into automatic weapons.

What they're saying:

"This is a very serious offense," U.S. District Judge James L. Robart said. "3D printers are most commonly used for coming up with illegal firearms."

Court records show one bedroom had been converted into a gun-making workspace with a 3D printer and tools. Police also recovered two silencers and several modified Glock switches. Under federal law, machine guns and silencers are illegal to possess.

An image shows glock switches. (United States District Attorney's Office, Western District of Washington)

What's next:

Robart ordered three years of supervised release after Atwater completes his sentence. Atwater also received a nine-month sentence in King County Superior Court for the BB-gun assaults.

The case was investigated by Seattle police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

