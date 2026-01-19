Troopers investigate 20-car pileup on I-5 near Fife, WA

The Brief About 20 cars were involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 near Fife early Monday morning. The crash blocked three lanes. At least one person was hospitalized, and drivers are being warned to expect significant delays as officials clear the scene.



At least one person was sent to the hospital after a multi-car pileup Monday morning on I-5 near Fife.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash started with debris on the roadway, which caused a 10-car pileup at about 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-5 and Emerald Street.

According to Trooper Kameron Watts, the crash escalated and involved at least 20 cars. Several cars have pulled over due to flat tires.

At least one person involved was taken to the hospital.

The crash blocked three left lanes, and drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

