WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) estimates it will cost at least $40 million to $50 million to repair infrastructure damaged by historic flooding that struck the region in December 2025.

During Tuesday's state's transportation committee in Olympia, WSDOT officials reviewed the damage and outlined the recovery efforts to fix all the issues. Officials identified more than 50 emergency work order locations across Western Washington, with some of the most significant damage occurring along Highway 2. A 50-mile stretch of that highway remained closed for more than two weeks during the height of the crisis.

To date, the department has initiated 16 emergency contracts to address the damage, four of which have already been completed. However, transportation officials cautioned that the number of contracts and the total cost are expected to rise as more assessments are finalized.

During his State of the State address on Tuesday, Gov. Bob Ferguson praised the resilience of Washingtonians and the state’s rapid response to the floods.

"When the story of this historic flood is written, it will recognize that when history paid us an unexpected visit in December of 2025, the people and the state stepped up and faced the challenge head-on," Ferguson said.

While the full financial impact remains unclear, WSDOT staff noted that federal funding typically covers a significant portion of emergency repairs. Historically, the state has been responsible for approximately 20% of such costs, though officials said it is currently too early to determine the exact amount of federal assistance that will be available for this specific recovery effort.

