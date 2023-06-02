Emerald Eats: Making fresh pasta from scratch
Today in our Emerald Eats segment, we are joined by executive chef Kevin Banner and sous chef Sean Russo from The Lakehouse Bellevue.
Chatting with the cast of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever'
The fourth and final season of Netflix's coming of age comedy 'Never Have I Ever' drops on Thursday. We got a chance to meet and chat with the cast.
Affordable and sustainable swaps for everyday items
World Environment Day is this week and there are several items we're using every day that - as it turns out - are NOT great for the planet. Here to show us some easy and affordable swaps for every day items, Lisa Marinkovich, lifestyle expert with Gal Pal Lifestyle Blog.
Seattle Sips: Craft cocktails with Roquette
Watch Studio 13 Live full episode: Tuesday, June 6
Weekdays at 11am on FOX 13 Seattle and noon on FOX 13+ (cable 110/ch. 22).
Emerald Eats: Fremont Mischief chef releases new cookbook
A Fremont Mischief chef released a new cookbook! We got a sneak peek at one of the recipes on Tuesday.
Meeting adoptable cats with Emerald City Pet Rescue during Adopt a Cat Month
June is Adopt a Cat Month! Emerald City Pet Rescue stopped by Studio 13 Live to introduce us to some adoptable cats!
Father's Day treats with Cookies with Tiffany
Studio 13 Live's cookie expert Tiffany Lewis, better-known-as Cookies with Tiffany, taught Carly Henderson and Mireya Garcia how to make delicious Father's Day treats!
Jodi & Bender: Lineup announced for iHeartRadio Music Festival
Jodi and Bender from Mornings on 95.7 The Jet talked about the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup!
Emerald Eats: Making diver scallops, vegetables with Stella at Hotel Sorrento
Stella at Hotel Sorrento stopped by Studio 13 Live on Monday to make delicious diver scallops with vegetables.
Watch Studio 13 Live full episode: Monday, June 5
Weekdays at 11am on FOX 13 Seattle and noon on FOX 13+ (cable 110/ch. 22).
Live performance: Disney Pride in Concert at Paramount Theatre this weekend
We got a sneak peek at Disney Pride in Concert at the Paramount Theatre this weekend!
Seattle Sips: 'Sip with Pride' flights with Browne Family Vineyards
Browne Family Vineyards stopped by Studio 13 Live on Monday to talk about their Sip with Pride wine flights!
US Representative Adam Smith discusses new memoir on chronic pain, anxiety
U.S. Representative Adam Smith joined Studio 13 Live on Friday to discuss his new memoir.
Melissa Roxburgh + Josh Dallas reveal if they'd want to know their death dates ('Manifest' season 4)
Carly Henderson spoke with actors Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas about "Manifest" season 4, part two!
Michael Yo reveals how 'The Rock' changed his life
Actor and comedian Michael Yo stopped by Studio 13 Live on Friday ahead of performing at The Triple Door this weekend.
Michael Yo shares the surprising moment he felt like he made it in Hollywood
Actor and comedian Michael Yo stopped by Studio 13 Live on Friday ahead of performing at The Triple Door this weekend.
Seattle Sips: Making Pride Month cocktails with Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails
Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails stopped by Studio 13 Live on Friday to make delicious cocktails and bites!