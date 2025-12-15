Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:07 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM PST, Wahkiakum County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:40 PM PST until THU 2:00 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:09 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:14 PM PST, Mason County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Kittitas County, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:32 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, King County, Pierce County, Pierce County, King County, King County, King County, Lewis County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 11:51 AM PST until MON 9:00 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:08 PM PST until THU 2:30 AM PST, Chelan County
High Wind Watch
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Okanogan County, Chelan County
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Jefferson County, Thurston County, Pierce County, Whatcom County, Grays Harbor County, Kitsap County, Snohomish County, Lewis County, Skagit County, Mason County, King County, Clallam County

School closures: Track closings, delays in western WA for Monday, Dec. 15

By
Published  December 15, 2025 10:39am PST
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Some western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Monday, Dec. 15, because of flooded roadways and other weather-related impacts.

Western Washington woke up Monday to intense rain blasting through the region. Multiple rounds of heavy rain and wind are expected Monday through Wednesday. Power outages and tree damage are possible.

School closures and delays in western WA on Dec. 15, 2025.

