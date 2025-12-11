Summit at Snoqualmie ski slopes bare after WA's atmospheric river storms

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:17 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:01 PM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:04 AM PST, Yakima County
Flood Warning
until FRI 8:00 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:31 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:32 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:30 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:21 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:25 PM PST, Thurston County, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:44 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:56 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:40 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:42 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:55 AM PST, Snohomish County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:15 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:24 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:43 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:23 PM PST, Skagit County
Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 PM PST, Skagit County, Whatcom County, Snohomish County, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:47 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:02 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:35 AM PST, Pierce County
Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Okanogan County, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:22 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:38 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:26 PM PST, Lewis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:46 AM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:58 AM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:17 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:31 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 8:26 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, King County, Pierce County, King County, Cowlitz County, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:44 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:52 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:35 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:36 PM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:22 AM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:32 AM PST, Benton County
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Island County, Skagit County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, Snohomish County, San Juan County, Thurston County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Mason County, Whatcom County, Clallam County

Summit at Snoqualmie ski slopes bare after WA's atmospheric river storms

By and
Published  December 11, 2025 3:18pm PST
News
FOX 13 Seattle

The Brief

    • Recent atmospheric rivers have washed away early snow at The Summit at Snoqualmie, delaying the ski season.
    • Despite early snowfall in October, webcams show mostly bare slopes and limited machine-made snow.
    • The resort has not announced an opening date, as warm temperatures hinder snowmaking efforts.

WASHINGTON - Hopes for an early ski season at The Summit at Snoqualmie have taken a hit after this week’s atmospheric rivers drenched Washington’s mountains, washing away much of the snow that had started to accumulate.

The atmospheric river passing over western Washington is not doing any favors for ski resorts. Skiers and snowboarders may have to wait even longer for opening day announcements. According to Ski Central’s 10-year average dates, the Summit at Snoqualmie typically opens around Dec. 12. Webcams from the resort show that the slopes have lost much of their progress in building a solid snow base. As of Thursday, Dec. 11, only patches of snow remain at mid-mountain at Alpental, along with piles of wet, soggy machine-made snow on Snoqualmie’s beginner hill.

A snowless hill at The Summit at Snoqualmie seen on Dec. 11, 2025, in Wash. (The Summit at Snoqualmie )

Expand

Despite early-season optimism — including October snowfall that reached all the way to the base of Alpental for the first time in five years — webcams from the resort on Thursday show mostly bare slopes. Only thin patches remain at mid-mountain at Alpental, and the beginner areas at Snoqualmie are now dotted with soggy piles of machine-made snow.

light snow dusting at ski resort

The Summit at Snoqualmie seen with only a dusting of snow on Dec. 11, 2025, in Wash. (The Summit at Snoqualmie )

The timing is discouraging for skiers and snowboarders who were hopeful after forecasters called for a La Niña winter, a pattern that typically brings colder temperatures and above-average mountain snowfall.

Opening day expectations were high, especially after the Summit posted on Oct. 12 on X that early snow at the Alpental base could be "a sign that we’re in store for a strong, snowy winter."

But the recent warm, heavy rain has erased much of that progress.

The atmospheric river passing over western Washington is not doing any favors for ski resorts. Skiers and snowboarders may have to wait even longer for opening day announcements. According to Ski Central’s 10-year average dates, the Summit at Snoqualmie typically opens around Dec. 12. Webcams from the resort show that the slopes have lost much of their progress in building a solid snow base. As of Thursday, Dec. 11, only patches of snow remain at mid-mountain at Alpental, along with piles of wet, soggy machine-made snow on Snoqualmie’s beginner hill.

A snowless hill at The Summit at Snoqualmie seen on Dec. 11, 2025, in Wash. (The Summit at Snoqualmie )

Expand

According to Ski Central’s 10-year averages, the Summit at Snoqualmie typically opens around Dec. 12. With little natural snow on the ground and temperatures too warm for extensive snowmaking, the resort has not yet announced an opening date.

For now, skiers and snowboarders will have to keep waiting — and watching the forecast — as the mountains attempt to recover from this week’s washout.

The Source: Information in this story came from webcams and social media posts from The Summit at Snoqualmie, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

