Summit at Snoqualmie ski slopes bare after WA's atmospheric river storms

The Brief Recent atmospheric rivers have washed away early snow at The Summit at Snoqualmie, delaying the ski season. Despite early snowfall in October, webcams show mostly bare slopes and limited machine-made snow. The resort has not announced an opening date, as warm temperatures hinder snowmaking efforts.



Hopes for an early ski season at The Summit at Snoqualmie have taken a hit after this week’s atmospheric rivers drenched Washington’s mountains, washing away much of the snow that had started to accumulate.

A snowless hill at The Summit at Snoqualmie seen on Dec. 11, 2025, in Wash. (The Summit at Snoqualmie ) Expand

Despite early-season optimism — including October snowfall that reached all the way to the base of Alpental for the first time in five years — webcams from the resort on Thursday show mostly bare slopes. Only thin patches remain at mid-mountain at Alpental, and the beginner areas at Snoqualmie are now dotted with soggy piles of machine-made snow.

The Summit at Snoqualmie seen with only a dusting of snow on Dec. 11, 2025, in Wash. (The Summit at Snoqualmie )

The timing is discouraging for skiers and snowboarders who were hopeful after forecasters called for a La Niña winter, a pattern that typically brings colder temperatures and above-average mountain snowfall.

Opening day expectations were high, especially after the Summit posted on Oct. 12 on X that early snow at the Alpental base could be "a sign that we’re in store for a strong, snowy winter."

But the recent warm, heavy rain has erased much of that progress.

A snowless hill at The Summit at Snoqualmie seen on Dec. 11, 2025, in Wash. (The Summit at Snoqualmie ) Expand

According to Ski Central’s 10-year averages, the Summit at Snoqualmie typically opens around Dec. 12. With little natural snow on the ground and temperatures too warm for extensive snowmaking, the resort has not yet announced an opening date.

For now, skiers and snowboarders will have to keep waiting — and watching the forecast — as the mountains attempt to recover from this week’s washout.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Wild Waves Theme Park to shut down in 2026

Charter bus breaks down in Leavenworth, leaving dozens stranded

75-year-old woman attacked in Downtown Seattle, suspect arrested

Washington State Ferries seeks new owners for aging fleet castoffs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.