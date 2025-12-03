When will ski resorts open in WA? La Niña off to a slow start

Multiple ski resorts in Washington state have not set opening dates because of low snow coverage. However, some resorts, including Mission Ridge near Wenatchee, are opening as early as Thursday.

When do ski resorts usually open in western Washington?

According to Ski Central, resorts like Crystal Mountain and Mission Ridge typically open around late November, while other resorts in western Washington start running chairlifts in early- to mid-December.

Here are the 10-year average opening dates for Washington ski resorts, according to Ski Central:

Mt. Baker: Dec. 3

Crystal Mountain: Nov. 25

Summit at Snoqualmie: Dec. 12

Stevens Pass: Dec. 8

White Pass: Dec. 4

Mission Ridge: Nov. 28

Keep reading to learn more about the current snow conditions and possible opening dates for Mt. Baker, Crystal Mountain, Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass, White Pass, Mission Ridge, Mount Spokane and 49° North.

Mount Baker 2/18/23 (Ellie Erickson)

When does Mt. Baker open?

Mt. Baker has seen significant snowfall and a lot of rain as well – which is unfortunate for an opening date – but the resort is looking forward to a promising forecast. According to its website, forecast models are pointing to potentially 40+ inches of snowfall.

The resort does not use snow machines and is heavily reliant on Mother Nature to start running chairlifts. Mt. Baker says it needs between 20–40 inches of snow base at Heather Meadows in order to consider opening. There are other factors, including the quality of snow – lighter and drier snow vs. heavier and denser snow.

"Setting an opening date is also dependent on a favorable longer range forecast," Mt. Baker wrote on its blog. "As soon as those two scenarios align, we will set an opening date."

When does Crystal Mountain open?

Crystal Mountain originally planned to open on Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving weekend, but unfortunately had to delay its opening due to lack of natural snow. The resort posted an operations update on social media on Nov. 25 saying that opening day remains tentative.

Crystal Mountain 12/3/2025

"Well folks, Mother Nature hasn't quite delivered enough natural snowfall yet," Crystal Mountain wrote on Facebook. "Trust us, we want to open BUT we might have to put p-tex on back order from filling core shots. So keep your gear fresh for now, and we'll get a good base going in the meantime (as Mother Nature allows)."

The resort is blowing man-made snow whenever temperatures allow.

When will Summit at Snoqualmie, Alpental open?

The resort recently posted on its Facebook page that it cannot announce an opening date just yet.

Summit at Snoqualmie webcam 12/3/2025

"Snowmaking ran hard from this past weekend through yesterday, and the team squeezed everything they could out of the cold window - helped out by a couple of inches of natural overnight," The Summit at Snoqualmie wrote on social media.

"Now for what’s ahead. The next few days bring warmer temps and a round of heavy precipitation Thursday into the weekend. Hopefully after that we’ll see a cooling trend with more snow... time will tell.

"Given our current snow depth and the near-term forecast, we can’t announce an opening quite yet. We’re moving in the right direction though, and we’ll open the moment conditions line up! Stay tuned as the weather unfolds."

When does Stevens Pass open?

According to Stevens Pass' website, there is not quite enough snow to announce an opening date, and they are encouraging skiers and boarders to "do your snow dance!"

Stevens Pass webcam 12/3/2025

"We don't have the snow, but we have the stoke," Stevens Pass' website reads. "Stay tuned for opening day updates as Mother Nature puts the work in!"

When does White Pass ski season begin?

White Pass has not announced its opening day yet. The resort says snowmaking is underway on the slopes. The resort is asking skiers, boarders and other outdoor enthusiasts to stay off of the hill while the crews get the slopes ready.

White Pass webcam 12/3/2025

To stay updated on opening day alerts, visit White Pass' website.

When does Mission Ridge open?

Mission Ridge's ski season begins on Thursday, Dec. 4. There will be a limited opening on Chair 1, Chair 2 and the Pika Peak Rope Tow – which will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The resort says terrain will be limited to Sunspot, Tumwater, Mimi and the Pika Peak learning area.

Mission Ridge webcam 12/3/2025

"We are thrilled to share that the 2025/26 season at Mission Ridge will officially kick off on Thursday, December 4th," Mission Ridge wrote on its website. "A sustained stretch of cold temperatures allowed snowmaking and grooming teams to make tremendous progress across the mountain over the past week, even after an unseasonably warm and rainy start to November.

"While stoke is high (and rightly so!), we encourage you to ease into the season and, as always, ski and ride with care. Keep in mind that early-season conditions exist: some areas will have thin coverage. On Opening Weekend and throughout the season, we urge all visitors to follow Your Responsibility Code and respect all rope lines and trail closures as they are there for your safety.

"All resort services will be open, including the Chair 5 Pub, Ka-Wham Cafe, and Midway Lodge. The Rental Shop, Retail Shop, and Ski School will also be open."

When does Mount Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park open?

Mount Spokane announced it is aiming to open on Saturday, Dec. 13 – snow permitting.

Mt. Spokane webcam 12/3/2025

The resort is asking skiers and boarders to keep an eye on its website and webcams for the official opening day announcement. When that happens, lessons, tubing and tickets will go on sale.

When does 49° North Mountain Resort open?

Located near Chewelah, Washington, 49° North is still working to determine an opening date.

49° North webcam 12/3/2025

"New snow yesterday and last night! It keeps adding up and the forecast looks good for the rest of the week. We will operate just as soon as we have a sufficient base of snow," the resort wrote on its website.

However, it appears 49 is holding a terrain park event called Jam Session II on Saturday, Dec. 6.

"We have made piles of new snow and are expanding the area and number of features," the resort wrote. "The quick turn café and boomtown bar are going to be open from 11:00-3:00. The park is not the only thing jamming, James Earl Berkley is also bringing his distinctive sound live. The experience center will be open to take your gear in for tuning and adjustments. Seasonal lockers are ready to move into, and the alpine shop will be open to kick off your holiday gift giving."

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle, Mt. Baker, Crystal Mountain, Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass, White Pass, Mission Ridge, Mount Spokane and 49 ° North websites.

