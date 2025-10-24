Here are WA’s top ski areas for value this ski season, study says
Four ski areas in Washington were ranked among the best-value for travelers in the upcoming 2025-2026 ski season, a new study revealed.
Left: Mt. Baker, Right: Mt. Spokane
According to HomeToGo, a company that serves as a vacation rental marketplace, online searches for ski destination stays in the United States are up +36% year-over-year. To create a ranking of 70 top-value U.S. ski destinations, the company looked at median nightly accommodation rates on its website, lift pass costs, skiable terrain acreage and other factors that make each resort stand out.
What they're saying:
"While the ski season is one of the most anticipated times of year for winter sports-loving travelers, it can often come with a high price tag. However, according to our findings in this year’s Ski Season Report, mountain escapes don’t have to break the bank, especially when it comes to accommodation," said Eleanor Moody, HomeToGo Spokesperson and Travel Expert. "We’ve identified a selection of destinations offering compelling cost propositions as part of this year’s report – spots across the U.S. that provide travelers with the opportunity to balance affordability and adventure."
Keep reading to learn more about the top value ski destinations for the 2025-2026 ski season.
What are the best value ski resorts in WA?
According to the HomeToGo study, the top value ski resorts in Washington state are Mount Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park (#2), The Summit at Snoqualmie (#12), Mt. Baker Ski Area (#34) and Stevens Pass (#47).
Mount Spokane ranked No. 2 out of 70 U.S. ski resorts, thanks to its perfect 10/10 score in the study’s Overnight Stay Price category, driven by a median nightly rental rate of $62. The park offers 1,704 acres of skiable terrain with more than 50 runs and a 2,000-foot vertical drop. The average lift ticket price is $89, and the park features several trails for night skiing under the lights.
Here are the best value ski resorts in the US
- Red Lodge Mountain, Montana
- Mount Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park, Washington
- Bridger Bowl, Montana
- Whitefish Mountain Resort, Montana
- Brundage Mountain Resort, Idaho
- Purgatory Resort, Colorado
- Schweitzer Mountain Resort, Idaho
- Mt. Bachelor, Oregon
- Wolf Creek Ski Area, Colorado
- Sunrise Park Resort, Arizona
- Palisades Tahoe, California
- The Summit at Snoqualmie, Washington
- Brian Head Resort, Utah
- Sierra-at-Tahoe, California
- Alyeska Resort, Alaska
- Beaver Mountain Ski Area, Utah
- Arizona Snowbowl, Arizona
- Loveland Ski Area, Colorado
- Big Sky Resort, Montana
- Snowbasin Ski Resort, Utah
- Kirkwood Mountain Resort, California
- Winter Park Resort, Colorado
- Grand Targhee Resort, Wyoming
- Monarch Mountain, Colorado
- Brighton Resort, Utah
- Heavenly Mountain Resort, California/Nevada
- Sunlight Mountain Resort, Colorado
- Smugglers' Notch Resort, Vermont
- Sugarloaf Resort, Maine
- Keystone Resort, Colorado
- Arapahoe Basin, Colorado
- Mammoth Mountain, California
- Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico
- Mt. Baker Ski Area, Washington
- Solitude Mountain Resort, Utah
- Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, Nevada
- Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Colorado
- Sunday River Resort, Maine
- Blue Mountain Resort, Pennsylvania
- Ski Apache, New Mexico
- Gore Mountain, New York
- Ski Sante Fe, New Mexico
- Steamboat Ski Resort, Colorado
- Park City Mountain Resort, Utah
- Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyoming
- Copper Mountain Resort, Colorado
- Stevens Pass, Washington
- Hunter Mountain, New York
- Killington Resort, Vermont
- Breckenridge Ski Resort, Colorado
- Saddleback Mountain, Maine
- Snowbird Ski Resort, Utah
- Sun Valley Resort - Bald Mountain, Idaho
- Attitash Mountain Resort, New Hampshire
- Mount Snow, Vermont
- Northstar California Resort, California
- Diamond Peak Ski Resort, Nevada
- Alta Ski Area, Utah
- Snowmass, Colorado
- Okemo Mountain Resort, Vermont
- Jay Peak Resort, Vermont
- Vail Ski Resort, Colorado
- Stratton Mountain Resort, Vermont
- Telluride Ski Resort, Colorado
- Stoew Mountain Resort, Vermont
- Beaver Creek Resort, Colorado
- Deer Valley Resort, Utah
- Aspen Highlands, Colorado
- Buttermilk, Colorado
- Aspen Mountain, Colorado
Which US state has the most top-value ski destinations?
According to the study, Colorado is the most featured state on the list with 19 resorts highlighted in the 2025-2026 report.
What is the average cost of a ski ticket in the US?
The average daily lift ticket price for the ski areas listed above is $162, according to the study.
The Source: Information in this story comes from a study by HomeToGo.
