Here are WA’s top ski areas for value this ski season, study says

By
Published  October 24, 2025 3:05pm PDT
Ski Report
FOX 13 Seattle

The Brief

    • A new study by vacation rental marketplace HomeToGo ranked 70 U.S. ski destinations based on value for travelers in the 2025-2026 ski season.
    • The analysis considered factors including nightly accommodation costs, lift ticket prices and total skiable terrain.
    • 4 ski areas in Washington were recognized among the nation's best for affordability and overall value.

Four ski areas in Washington were ranked among the best-value for travelers in the upcoming 2025-2026 ski season, a new study revealed.

Family riding chairlift at Mt. Baker ski area and skier doing a trick at Mount Spokane.

Left: Mt. Baker, Right: Mt. Spokane

According to HomeToGo, a company that serves as a vacation rental marketplace, online searches for ski destination stays in the United States are up +36% year-over-year. To create a ranking of 70 top-value U.S. ski destinations, the company looked at median nightly accommodation rates on its website, lift pass costs, skiable terrain acreage and other factors that make each resort stand out.

What they're saying:

"While the ski season is one of the most anticipated times of year for winter sports-loving travelers, it can often come with a high price tag. However, according to our findings in this year’s Ski Season Report, mountain escapes don’t have to break the bank, especially when it comes to accommodation," said Eleanor Moody, HomeToGo Spokesperson and Travel Expert. "We’ve identified a selection of destinations offering compelling cost propositions as part of this year’s report – spots across the U.S. that provide travelers with the opportunity to balance affordability and adventure."

Keep reading to learn more about the top value ski destinations for the 2025-2026 ski season.

What are the best value ski resorts in WA?

According to the HomeToGo study, the top value ski resorts in Washington state are Mount Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park (#2), The Summit at Snoqualmie (#12), Mt. Baker Ski Area (#34) and Stevens Pass (#47).

Mount Spokane ranked No. 2 out of 70 U.S. ski resorts, thanks to its perfect 10/10 score in the study’s Overnight Stay Price category, driven by a median nightly rental rate of $62. The park offers 1,704 acres of skiable terrain with more than 50 runs and a 2,000-foot vertical drop. The average lift ticket price is $89, and the park features several trails for night skiing under the lights.

Here are the best value ski resorts in the US

  1. Red Lodge Mountain, Montana
  2. Mount Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park, Washington
  3. Bridger Bowl, Montana
  4. Whitefish Mountain Resort, Montana
  5. Brundage Mountain Resort, Idaho
  6. Purgatory Resort, Colorado
  7. Schweitzer Mountain Resort, Idaho
  8. Mt. Bachelor, Oregon
  9. Wolf Creek Ski Area, Colorado
  10. Sunrise Park Resort, Arizona
  11. Palisades Tahoe, California
  12. The Summit at Snoqualmie, Washington
  13. Brian Head Resort, Utah
  14. Sierra-at-Tahoe, California
  15. Alyeska Resort, Alaska
  16. Beaver Mountain Ski Area, Utah
  17. Arizona Snowbowl, Arizona
  18. Loveland Ski Area, Colorado
  19. Big Sky Resort, Montana
  20. Snowbasin Ski Resort, Utah
  21. Kirkwood Mountain Resort, California
  22. Winter Park Resort, Colorado
  23. Grand Targhee Resort, Wyoming
  24. Monarch Mountain, Colorado
  25. Brighton Resort, Utah
  26. Heavenly Mountain Resort, California/Nevada
  27. Sunlight Mountain Resort, Colorado
  28. Smugglers' Notch Resort, Vermont
  29. Sugarloaf Resort, Maine
  30. Keystone Resort, Colorado
  31. Arapahoe Basin, Colorado
  32. Mammoth Mountain, California
  33. Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico
  34. Mt. Baker Ski Area, Washington
  35. Solitude Mountain Resort, Utah
  36. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, Nevada
  37. Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Colorado
  38. Sunday River Resort, Maine
  39. Blue Mountain Resort, Pennsylvania
  40. Ski Apache, New Mexico
  41. Gore Mountain, New York
  42. Ski Sante Fe, New Mexico
  43. Steamboat Ski Resort, Colorado
  44. Park City Mountain Resort, Utah
  45. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyoming
  46. Copper Mountain Resort, Colorado
  47. Stevens Pass, Washington
  48. Hunter Mountain, New York
  49. Killington Resort, Vermont
  50. Breckenridge Ski Resort, Colorado
  51. Saddleback Mountain, Maine
  52. Snowbird Ski Resort, Utah
  53. Sun Valley Resort - Bald Mountain, Idaho
  54. Attitash Mountain Resort, New Hampshire
  55. Mount Snow, Vermont
  56. Northstar California Resort, California
  57. Diamond Peak Ski Resort, Nevada
  58. Alta Ski Area, Utah
  59. Snowmass, Colorado
  60. Okemo Mountain Resort, Vermont
  61. Jay Peak Resort, Vermont
  62. Vail Ski Resort, Colorado
  63. Stratton Mountain Resort, Vermont
  64. Telluride Ski Resort, Colorado
  65. Stoew Mountain Resort, Vermont
  66. Beaver Creek Resort, Colorado
  67. Deer Valley Resort, Utah
  68. Aspen Highlands, Colorado
  69. Buttermilk, Colorado
  70. Aspen Mountain, Colorado

Which US state has the most top-value ski destinations?

According to the study, Colorado is the most featured state on the list with 19 resorts highlighted in the 2025-2026 report.

What is the average cost of a ski ticket in the US?

The average daily lift ticket price for the ski areas listed above is $162, according to the study.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a study by HomeToGo.

