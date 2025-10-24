Here are WA’s top ski areas for value this ski season, study says

The Brief A new study by vacation rental marketplace HomeToGo ranked 70 U.S. ski destinations based on value for travelers in the 2025-2026 ski season. The analysis considered factors including nightly accommodation costs, lift ticket prices and total skiable terrain. 4 ski areas in Washington were recognized among the nation's best for affordability and overall value.



Four ski areas in Washington were ranked among the best-value for travelers in the upcoming 2025-2026 ski season, a new study revealed.

Left: Mt. Baker, Right: Mt. Spokane

According to HomeToGo, a company that serves as a vacation rental marketplace, online searches for ski destination stays in the United States are up +36% year-over-year. To create a ranking of 70 top-value U.S. ski destinations, the company looked at median nightly accommodation rates on its website, lift pass costs, skiable terrain acreage and other factors that make each resort stand out.

What they're saying:

"While the ski season is one of the most anticipated times of year for winter sports-loving travelers, it can often come with a high price tag. However, according to our findings in this year’s Ski Season Report, mountain escapes don’t have to break the bank, especially when it comes to accommodation," said Eleanor Moody, HomeToGo Spokesperson and Travel Expert. "We’ve identified a selection of destinations offering compelling cost propositions as part of this year’s report – spots across the U.S. that provide travelers with the opportunity to balance affordability and adventure."

Keep reading to learn more about the top value ski destinations for the 2025-2026 ski season.

What are the best value ski resorts in WA?

According to the HomeToGo study, the top value ski resorts in Washington state are Mount Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park (#2), The Summit at Snoqualmie (#12), Mt. Baker Ski Area (#34) and Stevens Pass (#47).

Mount Spokane ranked No. 2 out of 70 U.S. ski resorts, thanks to its perfect 10/10 score in the study’s Overnight Stay Price category, driven by a median nightly rental rate of $62. The park offers 1,704 acres of skiable terrain with more than 50 runs and a 2,000-foot vertical drop. The average lift ticket price is $89, and the park features several trails for night skiing under the lights.

Here are the best value ski resorts in the US

Red Lodge Mountain, Montana Mount Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park, Washington Bridger Bowl, Montana Whitefish Mountain Resort, Montana Brundage Mountain Resort, Idaho Purgatory Resort, Colorado Schweitzer Mountain Resort, Idaho Mt. Bachelor, Oregon Wolf Creek Ski Area, Colorado Sunrise Park Resort, Arizona Palisades Tahoe, California The Summit at Snoqualmie, Washington Brian Head Resort, Utah Sierra-at-Tahoe, California Alyeska Resort, Alaska Beaver Mountain Ski Area, Utah Arizona Snowbowl, Arizona Loveland Ski Area, Colorado Big Sky Resort, Montana Snowbasin Ski Resort, Utah Kirkwood Mountain Resort, California Winter Park Resort, Colorado Grand Targhee Resort, Wyoming Monarch Mountain, Colorado Brighton Resort, Utah Heavenly Mountain Resort, California/Nevada Sunlight Mountain Resort, Colorado Smugglers' Notch Resort, Vermont Sugarloaf Resort, Maine Keystone Resort, Colorado Arapahoe Basin, Colorado Mammoth Mountain, California Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico Mt. Baker Ski Area, Washington Solitude Mountain Resort, Utah Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, Nevada Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Colorado Sunday River Resort, Maine Blue Mountain Resort, Pennsylvania Ski Apache, New Mexico Gore Mountain, New York Ski Sante Fe, New Mexico Steamboat Ski Resort, Colorado Park City Mountain Resort, Utah Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyoming Copper Mountain Resort, Colorado Stevens Pass, Washington Hunter Mountain, New York Killington Resort, Vermont Breckenridge Ski Resort, Colorado Saddleback Mountain, Maine Snowbird Ski Resort, Utah Sun Valley Resort - Bald Mountain, Idaho Attitash Mountain Resort, New Hampshire Mount Snow, Vermont Northstar California Resort, California Diamond Peak Ski Resort, Nevada Alta Ski Area, Utah Snowmass, Colorado Okemo Mountain Resort, Vermont Jay Peak Resort, Vermont Vail Ski Resort, Colorado Stratton Mountain Resort, Vermont Telluride Ski Resort, Colorado Stoew Mountain Resort, Vermont Beaver Creek Resort, Colorado Deer Valley Resort, Utah Aspen Highlands, Colorado Buttermilk, Colorado Aspen Mountain, Colorado

Which US state has the most top-value ski destinations?

According to the study, Colorado is the most featured state on the list with 19 resorts highlighted in the 2025-2026 report.

What is the average cost of a ski ticket in the US?

The average daily lift ticket price for the ski areas listed above is $162, according to the study.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a study by HomeToGo.

