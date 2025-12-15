Flash flood warning issued for King County, WA due to Green River levee failure

The Brief A Flash Flood Warning and evacuation notice were issued Monday after the Green River levee failed near Tukwila, causing life-threatening flooding concerns. Water from the breach is moving north toward I-405, with impacts expected in Tukwila, Kent and Renton. Officials urge residents in low-lying areas to move to higher ground immediately and follow evacuation instructions. The Washington National Guard is heading to King County to assist first responders.



A levee failure is causing a flash flood warning for southern parts of King County on Monday as rain continues to impact already flooded areas across western Washington.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle issued a Flash Flood Warning on Monday after county dispatch reported the failure of the Desimone levee holding back Green River near Tukwila, prompting immediate concerns for flash flooding in parts of west central King County.

The warning, issued at 11:51 a.m. PST, remains in effect until 9 p.m. Monday.

According to the bulletin, county dispatch reported "the failure of Green River Levee causing flash flooding near the Green River in Tukwilla."

The NWS described the situation as "life-threatening flash flooding from the failure of Green River levee." The agency warned that areas near Tukwila along the levee could experience significant impacts.

The Washington National Guard has confirmed they are sending personnel to assist first responders in the area.

Communities listed in the warning include Kent, Renton and Tukwila. Affected waterways include the Green River, the Duwamish Waterway and the Cedar River. Residents in low-lying areas were urged to take immediate action.

The bulletin advises: "If you are in low lying areas below should move to higher ground immediately." It continues, "Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life."

The NWS classified the flash flood threat as "observed" with a "considerable" damage threat.

The failure was reported as "occurring," by NWS as of noon on Monday.

According to King County Emergency Management, shelter is available at the following locations:

Auburn Community and Event Center, 910 9th St. SE, Auburn, WA, 98002

Ray of Hope Shelter, 2806 Auburn Way N. Auburn, WA, 98002

Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. SE., Monroe, WA 98272 (Open 24 hours) – Pets welcomed

View of SR-167 impacted by flood waters at South 277th St East

Waters rising behind the Tukwila Costco on Dec. 15 following the Green River levee failure

Flash flood safety tips

If you are in or near the affected areas, follow these life-saving recommendations:

If you’re near rising water

Move to higher ground immediately—do not wait for instructions.

Avoid low-lying areas, riverbanks and drainage channels.

If driving

Never drive through flooded roads. As little as 12 inches of water can sweep a vehicle away.

Turn around, don’t drown—water may be deeper or faster-moving than it appears.

Avoid bridges over fast-moving water if they appear unsafe.

If instructed to evacuate

Follow directions from local officials without delay.

Take essential items only and avoid walking through floodwaters.

General preparedness

Keep your phone charged and monitor local alerts.

Have a go-bag ready with medication, documents and basic supplies.

Check on neighbors who may need assistance evacuating.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information continues to become available.

