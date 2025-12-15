Over 30k lose power as strong winds hit western WA

The Brief Nearly 50,000 people in western Washington lost power as strong winds swept through the region on Monday. The majority of the outages are in Snohomish, Kitsap, King, Skagit and Clallam County. Strong wind gusts are expected to persist into the evening, and impacted customers are asked to stay alert for updates.



More than 30,000 people in the Puget Sound area are dealing with power outages, as strong winds swept through the region on Monday.

By the numbers:

As of 5 p.m. Monday, about 12,600 customers are currently without power, according to Puget Sound Energy. There are a total of 166 outages impacting residents in Kitsap, King, and Skagit County.

In Snohomish County, there are about 8,300 customers who have lost power, according to Snohomish County PUD.

Clallam County PUD is reporting around 6,700 people being impacted by power outages across the area. About 1,100 Seattle City Light customers have also lost power.

Power outages are expected to persist as windy weather continues into the evening, with gusts up to 42 mph.

What you can do:

Those who have lost power are asked to report outages online, stay away from downed power lines, and be alert for updates on restoration times.

Keep reading for more tips on dealing with power outages.

Stay Informed: Keep a battery-powered radio or use your smartphone to stay updated on weather conditions and power restoration efforts.

Conserve Heat: Close off unused rooms to retain heat and use blankets and warm clothing to stay warm. Avoid using gas stoves or ovens for heating.

Use Generators Safely: If using a generator, ensure it is placed outdoors and away from windows to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Preserve Food: Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to maintain cold temperatures. A full freezer can keep food frozen for about 48 hours.

Emergency Kit: Have an emergency kit ready with essentials such as flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable food, and a first-aid kit.

Check on Neighbors: Look out for elderly or vulnerable neighbors who may need assistance during the outage.

Residents are encouraged to report outages to their respective utility providers and to follow safety guidelines to ensure their well-being during the storm.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Wild Waves Theme Park to shut down in 2026

Charter bus breaks down in Leavenworth, leaving dozens stranded

75-year-old woman attacked in Downtown Seattle, suspect arrested

Washington State Ferries seeks new owners for aging fleet castoffs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.