75-year-old woman attacked in Downtown Seattle, suspect arrested

The Brief A 42-year-old man was arrested for first-degree assault in Downtown Seattle after allegedly striking a 75-year-old woman in the face with a screw-tipped wooden stick. While the victim underwent emergency surgery for her injuries, the suspect, who has a prior history of violent offenses, was quickly detained by authorities nearby.



A 42-year-old man was arrested after an attack on a 75-year-old woman in Downtown Seattle last week.

What we know:

On Friday afternoon, several people reported seeing a man swinging a wooden stick with a metal screw at the end of it along Third Avenue and James Street.

According to police, the man approached a 75-year-old woman who was waiting at a crosswalk, swung the stick and hit her in the face.

After the woman was hit, she fell backwards and was bleeding heavily.

Witnesses helped the woman and called 911 as the suspect left the scene.

Within minutes of the attack, King County deputies found the suspect and detained him without incident. He was transferred to Seattle police custody and was later arrested.

The woman was treated by Seattle Fire medics for her facial injuries and later taken to Harborview Medical Center to undergo emergency surgery.

Seattle police said the suspect has a "violent person" caution and was convicted of assault. The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for first-degree assault.

