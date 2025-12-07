Seattle Weather: Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds on Monday

The first round of heavy rain will arrive on Monday as the much advertised atmospheric river arrives in Western Washington. Rain will begin to ramp up around the morning commute time with the heaviest rain falling over the Olympics and Cascades. Snow levels will be high with mainly rain falling in the passes and snow only expected at about 5000'.

Impressive rainfall totals will add up over the next few days. Locations south of Seattle could see 2.5-5", the Olympics and Cascades could see between 6-10" with up to 12" forecast to fall in the South Cascades.

A Flood Watch will begin early Monday morning through Friday afternoon. The excessive rainfall will lead to flooding, standing water on roads, and possible landslides.

Several of our area rivers are forecast to rise and see major flooding during the next few days. Most of our rivers are expected to rise up to as much as 12 feet.

Along with the rain, gusty winds will also accompany the atmospheric river. A Wind Advisory will begin early Monday through about 10pm with locations seeing gusts up to 50 mph. With the ground already saturated, the added wind could lead to downed trees and some power outages.