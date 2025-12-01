Marysville School District appointing new superintendent, third since 2022

The Marysville School District is poised to appoint Dr. Deborah Rumbaugh as its permanent superintendent, marking the third leadership change since 2022. The appointment is expected to be finalized at the school board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday night.

Dr. Rumbaugh has served as interim superintendent since March, following the departure of Dr. David Burgess, who held the position for six months. Prior to Burgess, Dr. Zachary Robbins served from June 2022 to October 2024.

The backstory:

The district has faced significant financial challenges in recent years, including a multi-million dollar budget deficit that the state auditor described as one of the most alarming in over a decade. The financial troubles began in 2022 when voters rejected a $25 million levy, according to district leaders.

Marysville School District to appoint new superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh (center) following the recent exits of former superintendents Dr. David Burgess (left) and Dr. Zachary Robbins (right)

The financial strain led to the district being placed under "enhanced financial monitoring" by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction last year. Concerns about the district's financial health have persisted, with difficulties in formulating a viable budget for the 2024-25 school year.

Adding to the complexity, 56% of the district's students come from low-income households, which has impacted funding and resources.

Dr. Rumbaugh, who previously served as superintendent of the Stanwood-Camano School District, steps into her new role amid these ongoing challenges. Her contract was approved by the board after negotiations last month.

The community and stakeholders will be watching closely as Dr. Rumbaugh takes on the task of steering the district through its financial recovery and ensuring stability for its students and staff.

