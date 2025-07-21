Who is Katie Wilson? A look at Seattle's mayoral candidate

The Brief The next King County primary election is happening on August 5. Katie Wilson is one of the top fundraising candidates in the mayoral race, joining several others in an effort to topple the incumbent. We look at what she stands for and why she wants to be the next mayor.



The race for Seattle mayor is on.

Candidates are in high gear this summer ahead of the upcoming Aug. 5 primary election. This year, nine candidates are running for mayor, including Katie Wilson, the only woman in the race.

Keep reading to learn who Katie Wilson is, her campaign history and her platform proposals.

Katie Wilson (Courtesy of Wilson for Seattle)

Who is Katie Wilson?

Wilson is perhaps most well known locally for cofounding and acting as executive director of the Transit Riders Union, a "democratic membership organization that has become a powerful voice for working people across Seattle and King County."

Her campaign has touted Wilson's role in designing the ORCA LIFT program.

The mayoral candidate arrived in Seattle in 2004, following her physics and philosophy studies at Oxford University and upbringing in New York state.

Prior to founding the TRU, Wilson was a policy and politics writer for what is now known as Cascade PBS, PubliCola, The Stranger and The Urbanist.

Katie Wilson announces candidacy for Seattle mayor

Timeline:

In March 2025, Wilson made headlines as she threw her hat in the ring for the city's top elected spot. The special election in February over funding for the Seattle Social Housing developer was a convincing factor for Wilson to enter the race, according to a report from Cascade PBS on March 12.

Wilson held her official campaign launch at the Cal Anderson Park Shelter House on Mar. 29.

What platform is Katie Wilson running on?

Wilson's website lists the following issues as top priorities, in part, should she be elected:

Addressing homelessness in the city

4,000 new units of emergency housing and shelter in four years.

Make contracting and leasing more efficient for centers addressing the fentanyl/opioid crisis.

Affordable housing and housing supply issues

Build social housing, aim for $1 billion bond for affordable housing.

Reform landlord practices, limit home buying by private equity firms.

"Trump-proof" Seattle

Combat federal policies targeting immigrants and refugees.

Use progressive revenue to fund services cut by the federal government.

Transportation and mobility

Increase street safety for walkers, bikers, and rollers.

Increase public transit safety, comfortability, and affordability.

Public safety

Scale up programs targeting drug and disorder hotspots.

Expansion of alternative response services for crises, "so police can focus on policing."

Working families

Expanding Seattle's Paid Sick and Face Time Law

Diversify and strengthen public school programs for families with student-age children

Climate action and environmental justice

Updating land use code to increase housing and the number of trees in the city.

Creating green union jobs, installing city-owned solar panels and building out bus lines.

Economic development

Incentivize filling vacant commercial space with vacancy taxes or fines.

Use FIFA World Cup 2026 to make permanent infrastructure and policy upgrades to the downtown Seattle core.

Progressive revenue

Reduce job-shifting practices by companies out of Seattle

Exempting first $250,000 assessed value from property taxes, while implementing a statewide tax on intangible property.

Katie Wilson endorsements in Seattle mayoral race

Endorsements for Wilson range from city council members from surrounding cities to housing advocates, LGBTQ+ commissioners and labor and union leaders.

In addition to individuals, some of the organizations include Humane Voters of Washington, Transit Riders Union, UAW 4121, WFSE Local 1495, Seattle Subway, Seattle Bike Blog and various other political and non-profit organizations.

What's next:

Following the Aug. 5 primary, the top two performing candidates will face off in the Nov. 4 election.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Katie Wilson website.

