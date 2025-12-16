Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
11
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:20 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:47 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Skagit County, Mason County, Lewis County, King County, King County, Pierce County, Pierce County, King County, King County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
from TUE 7:43 AM PST until TUE 7:45 PM PST, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:57 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:43 AM PST, Chelan County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 5:00 AM PST, Franklin County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Thurston County, Pierce County, Whatcom County, Grays Harbor County, Snohomish County, Lewis County, Skagit County, King County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Okanogan County, Chelan County

Pacific, WA under 'Go Now' Evacuations after White River levee break

Published  December 16, 2025 10:29am PST
Drone video shows Pacific, WA neighborhood flooded after levee break

About 220 homes were evacuated in Pacific, Washington after a levee along the White River broke Tuesday morning.

The Brief

    • Level 3 ‘GO NOW’ Evacuations were ordered in parts of Pacific, Washington, after a levee breach along the White River.
    • About 220 homes were evacuated after emergency alerts were issued.
    • Crews are reinforcing the levee as officials investigate the cause of the breach.

PACIFIC, Wash. - Parts of Pacific, Washington are under Level 3 ‘Go Now’ Evacuations after the discovery of a levee break along the White River overnight.

A Flash Flood Warning was in place after the levee breach, though it expired at around 7:45 a.m.

King County officials say the levee break near Pacific City Park was discovered at around 1:30 a.m., prompting an emergency alert being issued to people in the area. 

According to Valley Regional Fire, crews received a 911 call at around 1:20 a.m. from someone who had water coming into their apartment. As of this morning, crews have successfully evacuated 220 homes in the area.

Level 3 ‘GO NOW’ Evacuations in Pacific, WA

Areas being evacuated are east of Butte and south of 3rd Street. The emergency alert told residents in Megan Court, Park View Apartments and Spencer Court to evacuate immediately.

King County officials are now at the scene using heavy equipment to place more sandbags.

"What they’re trying to do is fill as many of those sacks and get them in place as possible by 11:30 a.m.," because that’s when the Army Corps is working to release some water at Mud Mountain Dam," said King County Local Services Brent Champaco. "So again, with all of the weather and heavy rains in the area, a lot of this is coordination among the agencies."

Pacific, WA neighborhood flooded after levee break

Crews are still investigating why the levee breached in the first place – working to determine if it was equipment failure or something else.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from King County officials, Valley Regional Fire and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

