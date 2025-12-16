Pacific, WA under 'Go Now' Evacuations after White River levee break

The Brief Level 3 ‘GO NOW’ Evacuations were ordered in parts of Pacific, Washington, after a levee breach along the White River. About 220 homes were evacuated after emergency alerts were issued. Crews are reinforcing the levee as officials investigate the cause of the breach.



Parts of Pacific, Washington are under Level 3 ‘Go Now’ Evacuations after the discovery of a levee break along the White River overnight.

A Flash Flood Warning was in place after the levee breach, though it expired at around 7:45 a.m.

King County officials say the levee break near Pacific City Park was discovered at around 1:30 a.m., prompting an emergency alert being issued to people in the area.

According to Valley Regional Fire, crews received a 911 call at around 1:20 a.m. from someone who had water coming into their apartment. As of this morning, crews have successfully evacuated 220 homes in the area.

Level 3 ‘GO NOW’ Evacuations in Pacific, WA

Areas being evacuated are east of Butte and south of 3rd Street. The emergency alert told residents in Megan Court, Park View Apartments and Spencer Court to evacuate immediately.

King County officials are now at the scene using heavy equipment to place more sandbags.

"What they’re trying to do is fill as many of those sacks and get them in place as possible by 11:30 a.m.," because that’s when the Army Corps is working to release some water at Mud Mountain Dam," said King County Local Services Brent Champaco. "So again, with all of the weather and heavy rains in the area, a lot of this is coordination among the agencies."

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Crews are still investigating why the levee breached in the first place – working to determine if it was equipment failure or something else.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.