LIVE UPDATES: Washington flooding, road closures, evacuations

The Brief A Flood Watch remains in effect for the western Washington region as rainfall continues throughout the week, as river levels remain elevated. A levee for the Green River broke on Monday, and several vital roadways are closed due to weather impacts. This story will be updated continuously throughout the day. Check back for updates.



As more heavy rainfall is expected in western Washington this week, the region remains under a Flood Watch, with road closures, evacuations, and power outages persisting.

A Flash Flood Warning was activated and later canceled for parts of south King County after a Green River levee failed. The levee has since been repaired, patched by sandbags after nearby businesses were evacuated.

Desimone Levee breech. (Dana Ralph, Kent Mayor)

Keep reading for live weather updates for Tuesday, Dec. 16.

6:20 a.m.: How you can help

GoFundMe has updated their list of verified fundraisers and non-profits providing help to those affected by the flooding.

To donate to Washingotn and Pacific Northwest flood relief fundraisers, click here.

6:09 a.m.: Flooding impacting local blood supply

The flash flood evacuation from the Green River levee breech is near Bloodworks Northwest's Renton Lab and Donor Center.

Officials say the stored blood supply remains safe, but the donor center is closed.

Critical blood storage, supplies and vehicles were moved to a different location, and upcoming blood drives may be affected.

Bloodworks Northwest said more than 300 potential donations have been canceled since last week, which created a shortage.

The company is asking donors of all blood types are needed. To donate, click here.

6:04 a.m.: Evacuation efforts in Pacific, WA

Valley Regional Fire Authority crews are working to help residents evacuate in Pacific.

Officials said about 100 residents have been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

The affected areas primarily are S of 1st, and E of Butte, S of Stewart, and Skinner Road.

5:20 a.m.: Tracking school closures and delays

Several school districts in western Washington announced delays.

Here is the latest list.

5 a.m.: New evacuation orders in Pacific

Early Tuesday morning, police in Pacific announced after 1:30 a.m. there was a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation order due to a levee break on the White River.

The evacuation order affects the areas east of Butte and South of Third.

National Weather Service Seattle issued a Flash Flood Warning before 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday weather forecast

Heavy rain, gusty winds and mountain snow returns to western Washington by Tuesday evening, with the potential to push river levels even higher and knock out power to thousands due to downed trees.

The Skagit, Snoqualmie, Green, White, Cedar, Cowlitz, Stehekin and Skykomish rivers are back under Flood Warnings.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of Western Washington through Thursday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday for heavy mountain snow.

Green River levee fails, Flash Flood Warning

A Flash Flood Warning was activated on Monday after a Green River levee failed in Tukwila, prompting evacuations in areas downstream from the levee break.

While the warning was canceled just before Monday evening, the Desimone levee breach was at one point described as "life-threatening" and reportedly threatened nearby structures.

Most of western Washington remains under a Flood Watch through Thursday due to the rainy forecast ahead, along with already high river levels.

Road closures in Western Washington

Several critical roadways across western Washington are closed due to weather effects, including highway washouts that will continue to impact travel.

On Interstate 90, eastbound lanes of the freeway are closed near North Bend due to a landslide. Additionally, though not weather related, all westbound lanes are closed near Cle Elum due to construction of the Bullfrog Road overpass.

U.S. 2 Stevens Pass is closed at Tumwater Canyon after a section of the highway was washed out by flooding last week. It's blocked between Skykomish and Leavenworth, and there is no estimated time for when the road will reopen. Highway 410 is also closed at Enumclaw due to a washout.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ SR 410 washout (Enumclaw Police Department)

