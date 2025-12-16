School closures: Track closings, delays in western Washington for Tuesday, Dec. 16

The Brief Several school districts in western Washington are closed or delayed on Tuesday, Dec. 16, as most of the region remains under a Flood Watch. More rainfall is expected throughout the week, potentially keeping river levels high across the area. A Flash Flood Warning was activated and canceled on Monday after a levee for the Green River failed, prompting evacuations.



Some western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Tuesday, Dec. 16 because of winter weather. Check the status of your district.

Much of the region remains under Flood Watch as more rainfall is expected throughout the week, potentially keeping river levels high.

A Flash Flood Warning went into effect on Monday, but was later canceled, after a levee for the Green River failed in Tukwila. Some evacuations remain in effect for local flooding.

Latest school closings and delays in Washington:

