High Wind Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
13
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:34 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:10 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:23 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:14 PM PST, Mason County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, King County, King County, Pierce County, King County, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:57 PM PST, King County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 1:39 AM PST until TUE 7:45 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:59 PM PST, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:43 AM PST, Chelan County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Thurston County, Pierce County, Whatcom County, Grays Harbor County, Snohomish County, Lewis County, Skagit County, King County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Okanogan County, Chelan County

School closures: Track closings, delays in western Washington for Tuesday, Dec. 16

By
Published  December 16, 2025 5:09am PST
Schools
FOX 13 Seattle

The Brief

    • Several school districts in western Washington are closed or delayed on Tuesday, Dec. 16, as most of the region remains under a Flood Watch.
    • More rainfall is expected throughout the week, potentially keeping river levels high across the area.
    • A Flash Flood Warning was activated and canceled on Monday after a levee for the Green River failed, prompting evacuations.

Some western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Tuesday, Dec. 16 because of winter weather. Check the status of your district.

Much of the region remains under Flood Watch as more rainfall is expected throughout the week, potentially keeping river levels high. 

A Flash Flood Warning went into effect on Monday, but was later canceled, after a levee for the Green River failed in Tukwila. Some evacuations remain in effect for local flooding.

