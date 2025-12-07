Commentary: World Cup “Pride Match" with Egypt/Iran an intriguing situation for local organizing committee

Three and a half years after Seattle was named a host city for the 2026 World Cup, my excitement reached a crescendo on Friday and Saturday with the World Cup Draw – specifically who the US would be playing in Seattle (Australia on June 19) and what other countries would be competing here next summer.

And while I’m still excited, I’m most curious how the local FIFA organizing committee will approach one match in particular.

Let me preface this with high praise for Seattle FIFA 2026 and the tireless work they’ve done for years, building their vision of "fostering a lasting legacy for our region, guided by the spirit of soccer, innovation and inclusion." In fact, inclusion is one of the most admirable tenets of their work, which also defines their six legacy pillars, the second of which is human rights.

And that’s also honorable, especially in light of the controversies that gained attention during the 2022 Beijing Olympics over China’s human rights record and accusations of crimes against humanity, and even the last World Cup in Qatar that same year, where there was an outcry over the human rights abuses against migrant workers who had built infrastructure to host that event.

In fact, the June 26th World Cup match in Seattle next year which begins Pride Weekend has been designated the "Pride Match." As the committee says, it’s a "rare opportunity to make a lasting impact, one that educates the world, inspires our LGBTQ+ community and uplifts those businesses and cultural organizations." They have pride match designs, "reminding all that inclusion is Seattle’s greatest strength."

The fascinating part to all of this, is the fact that this Pride Match, as announced on Saturday, will feature Egypt and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the former of which uses "debauchery" and "public morality" laws to prosecute members of the LGBTQ+ community, the latter of which criminalizes same-sex relations with a maximum penalty of death.

The reason I bring it up tonight is because I’m curious how the local organizing committee approaches this somewhat uncomfortable dichotomy: How do you promote a "Pride Match" featuring two countries with stringent policies against those principles? Do you use it to try to educate those attending the match? What of the reaction from those country’s supporters - or the countries themselves?

It’s a dilemma I certainly didn’t see coming. Remember, China and Qatar were accused of "Sportswashing" – or using sports to distract from their less-than-stellar reputations or accusations. But this is a situation that, thanks to a random draw, there is a very notable clash of values between those promoting this event and the countries taking part.

Frankly, I don’t know what will happen. But it’s one I think we all should keep an eye on as we get closer to next summer.