Defense carries Seattle Seahawks to 26-0 shutout win over Vikings

The Brief The Seahawks recorded their first shutout in ten years, blanking the Minnesota Vikings 26-0 on Sunday. It's their first shutout since a 26-0 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the 2015 season. The Vikings turned the ball over five times, with rookie quarterback Max Brosmer intercepted four times in his first NFL start. It's the first five-turnover game by Seattle's defense since 2019. Ernest Jones had two of Seattle's four interceptions of Vikings rookie quarterback Max Brosmer, including an 85-yard return for a touchdown in the second quarter.



Ernest Jones IV returned an interception 84 yards for the first touchdown of his career, one of five takeaways by the Seahawks' dominant defense, and Seattle blanked the Minnesota Vikings 26-0 on Sunday for its first shutout victory in more than a decade.

The Vikings were shut out for the first time since Green Bay beat them 34-0 on Nov. 11, 2007. Seattle's most recent shutout win was 26-0 over Chicago on Sept. 27, 2015.

This one was a mismatch, with the Seahawks (9-3) going against an undrafted rookie quarterback in Max Brosmer, who was making his first NFL start for the free-falling Vikings (4-8). Seattle moved into a first-place tie with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West, while Minnesota lost its fourth straight.

The Vikings had the first takeaway of the game, when Sam Darnold — the quarterback who led Minnesota to a 14-3 season a year ago — fumbled deep in Seattle territory early in the second quarter.

Brosmer couldn't take advantage. Trailing 3-0, the Vikings went for it on fourth-and-1 at the Seattle 4, and DeMarcus Lawrence got a free run at Brosmer, who scrambled to his right and made a desperation sidearm heave. The pass landed in Jones’ arms, and the linebacker took it the distance to give the Seahawks a 10-0 lead. Jones has a career-high four interceptions this season.

Brosmer threw three more picks in the second half, and Aaron Jones lost a fumble when he caught a screen pass and Lawrence chased him down from behind and stripped the ball.

After Ernest Jones' touchdown, the Seahawks expanded their lead on three field goals by Jason Myers, the first two from 56 and 54 yards. Zach Charbonnet scored Seattle's lone offensive touchdown on a 17-yard run in the fourth quarter.

It was a challenging afternoon for both teams offensively. Darnold was sacked a season-high four times in the first half alone, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the NFL’s leading receiver, did not catch a pass until the third quarter. Smith-Njigba finished with season lows of two catches and 23 yards.

Brosmer also took four sacks while going 19 of 30 for 126 yards and the four picks. Justin Jefferson, the NFL's second highest-paid receiver, had two catches for a career-low 4 yards.

Injuries

Vikings: RB Jones sustained a shoulder injury and did not return.

Seahawks: RG Anthony Bradford (elbow) and CB Josh Jobe (concussion) were injured in the second half and did not return.

Up next

Vikings: Host Washington next Sunday.

Seahawks: Visit Atlanta next Sunday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

