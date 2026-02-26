Seattle weather: Few passing showers Thursday, more snow for north Cascades

The Brief Light showers will continue mainly north of Seattle through Friday, with a Winter Weather Advisory in the north Cascades. Breezy southwest winds will gust up to 30 mph, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Drier, milder weather arrives this weekend and into early next week before showers return Wednesday.



A weak disturbance will continue to bring light showers mainly to the north part of Western Washington through Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place through early Friday morning for more snow in the North Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Winds will continue to be breezy from the southwest, with gusts around 25-30mph through Thursday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will be around seasonal average Thursday, reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Skies will continue to dry out heading into the weekend with mild afternoon temperatures and cooler overnight lows. The mild pattern continues into early next week with more sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Shower chances return Wednesday.

