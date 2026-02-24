The Brief Five people, including a 32-year-old male suspect, died after a stabbing Tuesday morning in Purdy. Deputies say they were en route to deliver a no-contact order when the suspect began stabbing people outside. The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is leading the investigation; the scene remains active.



Five people, including a 32-year-old male suspect, are dead after a stabbing Tuesday morning in Purdy, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

What they're saying:

Around 8:47 a.m., deputies were on their way to serve a no-contact order to the suspect.

While deputies were en route, multiple witnesses reported that the suspect was stabbing people outside the home, officials said.

Four victims and a suspect died Tuesday morning in a Pierce County, WA stabbing. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A deputy arrived at about 9:33 a.m., and shots were fired. Four people, including the suspect, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fifth victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

What we don't know:

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is leading the investigation. Authorities said the scene remains active.

Officials have not released the identities of the victims. Additional details about what led up to the stabbing have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

