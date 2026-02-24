3.0 magnitude earthquake felt in Snohomish County, WA

The Brief A 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Cathcart, Washington on Tuesday morning. The earthquake was felt in areas of Snohomish, King and Pierce Counties. Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to report it to the USGS.



A magnitude-3.0 earthquake was felt near Cathcart, Washington on Tuesday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at 5:42 a.m. about 1.24 miles southeast of Cathcart.

As of 7:30 a.m., approximately 251 people reported feeling the earthquake. According to the USGS Community Internet Intensity Map, the earthquake was felt in areas of Snohomish, King and Pierce counties.

Seattle earthquake today

Though the earthquake's epicenter was in Snohomish County near Cathcart, the USGS Community Internet Intensity Map suggests some people felt it in the Seattle area.

USGS Community Internet Intensity Map (USGS)

What you can do:

Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to report it on the USGS website.

There were no reports of damage or injuries. Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake’s magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

