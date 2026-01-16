Strong 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Oregon coast

The Brief A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the Oregon coast Thursday evening about 190 miles west of Coos Bay, with a smaller 3.1-magnitude quake later recorded nearby. As of Jan. 16 at 8:25 a.m., 128 people reported feeling the quake. No damage, injuries or tsunami warnings have been reported.



A large 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the Oregon coast Thursday evening.

USGS Shake Map shows the epicenter of the 6.0-magnitude earthquake off the Oregon coast. (United States Geological Survey)

By the numbers:

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 6.0-magnitude quake occurred about 190 miles west of Coos Bay at around 7:25 p.m. local time. Seismologists later recorded another smaller earthquake measuring magnitude 3.1 near the same area of the Juan de Fuca Plate at about 10:35 p.m.

What you can do:

More than 120 people in the region reported feeling the quake. Anyone who felt it is encouraged to submit a report on the USGS website.

Big picture view:

There were no reports of damage or injuries. While many factors affect whether damage occurs, geologists say it typically doesn't begin unless earthquakes exceed about magnitude 4 or 5 – and this quake's epicenter was far offshore, reducing shaking on the mainland.

Is there a tsunami warning for the Oregon coast?

As of Friday morning, there are no tsunami warnings, advisories, watches or threats in place.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

