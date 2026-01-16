Strong 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Oregon coast
BANDON, Ore. - A large 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the Oregon coast Thursday evening.
USGS Shake Map shows the epicenter of the 6.0-magnitude earthquake off the Oregon coast. (United States Geological Survey)
By the numbers:
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 6.0-magnitude quake occurred about 190 miles west of Coos Bay at around 7:25 p.m. local time. Seismologists later recorded another smaller earthquake measuring magnitude 3.1 near the same area of the Juan de Fuca Plate at about 10:35 p.m.
What you can do:
More than 120 people in the region reported feeling the quake. Anyone who felt it is encouraged to submit a report on the USGS website.
Big picture view:
There were no reports of damage or injuries. While many factors affect whether damage occurs, geologists say it typically doesn't begin unless earthquakes exceed about magnitude 4 or 5 – and this quake's epicenter was far offshore, reducing shaking on the mainland.
Is there a tsunami warning for the Oregon coast?
As of Friday morning, there are no tsunami warnings, advisories, watches or threats in place.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.
