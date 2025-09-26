Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast

The Brief A 5.9M earthquake struck off the Oregon Coast Thursday night. Two 3.0M aftershocks were recorded early Friday morning.



A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the Oregon coast Thursday night, followed by two aftershocks early Friday.

(United States Geological Survey)

Timeline:

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the initial quake struck at 11:45 p.m. about 143.5 miles west of Bandon, Oregon. The aftershocks, both measured at magnitude 3.0, occurred at 12:22 a.m. and 3:05 a.m.

Is there a tsunami alert in Oregon?

Concerns that an earthquake of this size might trigger a tsunami were eased after the National Weather Service Tsunami Alerts said one was not expected.

What you can do:

As of 11:30 a.m., 24 people reported feeling the 5.9 quake and only a few reported feeling the 3.0 aftershocks, according to the USGS. Anyone who experienced shaking is encouraged to report it on the agency’s website.

(USGS)

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake’s magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey and the National Weather Service.

