Bomb squad called to disarm explosive coconut at WA park

The Brief State troopers and bomb squad technicians were called to Mukilteo, WA, to investigate a suspected bomb, which turned out to be a coconut. The park was temporarily closed while authorities assessed the situation, ultimately determining the coconut was non-explosive. Washington State Patrol emphasizes the importance of reporting suspicious devices and advises against touching or moving them.



State troopers and bomb squad technicians were called to disarm what turned out to be a coconut in Mukilteo, Washington on Tuesday.

According to Washington State Patrol, a person called 911 to report a possible bomb at Mukilteo's Lighthouse Park. The caller told dispatch they found a coconut that appeared to have a hole drilled in it, with a fuse and black powder inside.

Police arrived and closed down the park and boat launch, then state troopers and technicians from the King County bomb squad arrived to investigate the situation.

Authorities say they determined the coconut was not explosive, and they reopened the park.

While the situation was resolved safely, WSP says they always take these incidents seriously. They urge anyone who finds a suspicious device to not touch or move it, and to call 911 immediately.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

4 soldiers killed in WA helicopter crash near JBLM identified

Annual report ranks Seattle-Tacoma among worst airports in US: See the list

New video shows car jumping University Bridge in Seattle

Lynden school board delays decision on ‘Charles James Kirk Day’

Legendary rock band The Who coming to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.