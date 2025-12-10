WA officials warning motorists to not drive through floodwaters

The Brief Public safety officials are urging motorists to "turn around, don't drown," warning that driving through even shallow floodwaters can be deadly. Experts emphasize that just six inches of water can stall a car, while two feet of moving water creates enough force to sweep away larger vehicles like SUVs. This warning follows a recent rescue near the Green River where a driver was stranded for nearly an hour after bypassing road closure signs into three feet of water.



As heavy rain continues to impact the region, public safety officials are issuing a warning to motorists to avoid driving through standing water, emphasizing that even shallow depths can be deadly.

What they're saying:

Authorities are reinforcing the "Turn around, don't drown" rule, noting that road closures and evacuation orders must be taken seriously. Many drowning incidences occur with vehicles submerged in water.

According to meteorologists and safety experts, drivers often underestimate the water levels. Officials warned that just 6 inches of water is enough to cause a loss of traction or flood the engine of a low-riding car.'

"It only takes about 12 inches of water for your vehicle to float off the road," said Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Carly Cappetto.

Two feet of moving water creates enough force to sweep away larger vehicles, including pickup trucks and SUVs.

The warnings come after a driver was rescued near the Green River, just east of Auburn. The motorist reportedly bypassed road closure signs and attempted to drive through water that was at least 3 feet deep. The driver was stranded for nearly an hour before being rescued.

"We've seen it happen... time and time again," FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian McMillan said regarding vehicles being swept away. "If you see water on the roadways, just turn around. It is not worth it."

