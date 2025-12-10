WA officials warning motorists to not drive through floodwaters

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:59 PM PST, Yakima County
44
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:41 AM PST until THU 10:28 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:39 PM PST until THU 7:05 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:43 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:01 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:08 PM PST, Thurston County, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:31 AM PST until THU 8:17 PM PST, Thurston County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:15 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:36 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:32 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:00 PM PST until THU 6:31 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:32 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:09 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:28 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:56 PM PST until SAT 2:23 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:33 AM PST until THU 6:50 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:06 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:49 AM PST, Pierce County, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:58 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:34 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:03 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:21 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:03 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:18 PM PST, Lewis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:51 AM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:24 AM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:33 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:03 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, King County, Grays Harbor County, Mason County, Yakima County, Yakima County, King County, Pierce County, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:56 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:10 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:18 AM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:46 AM PST until THU 11:46 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:07 AM PST until THU 12:21 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:52 PM PST until SAT 2:07 AM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:15 AM PST until FRI 12:31 AM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:53 PM PST until FRI 1:19 PM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:05 AM PST until SUN 7:17 AM PST, Benton County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 6:00 AM PST, Franklin County
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Island County, Skagit County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, Snohomish County, San Juan County, Thurston County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Mason County, Whatcom County, Clallam County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM PST, Chelan County

WA officials warning motorists to not drive through floodwaters

By
Published  December 10, 2025 6:44am PST
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
WA officials: Don't drive over flood waters

WA officials: Don't drive over flood waters

Officials are warning people to not drive through high waters.

The Brief

    • Public safety officials are urging motorists to "turn around, don't drown," warning that driving through even shallow floodwaters can be deadly.
    • Experts emphasize that just six inches of water can stall a car, while two feet of moving water creates enough force to sweep away larger vehicles like SUVs.
    • This warning follows a recent rescue near the Green River where a driver was stranded for nearly an hour after bypassing road closure signs into three feet of water.

As heavy rain continues to impact the region, public safety officials are issuing a warning to motorists to avoid driving through standing water, emphasizing that even shallow depths can be deadly.

What they're saying:

Authorities are reinforcing the "Turn around, don't drown" rule, noting that road closures and evacuation orders must be taken seriously. Many drowning incidences occur with vehicles submerged in water.

According to meteorologists and safety experts, drivers often underestimate the water levels. Officials warned that just 6 inches of water is enough to cause a loss of traction or flood the engine of a low-riding car.'

"It only takes about 12 inches of water for your vehicle to float off the road," said Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Carly Cappetto. 

Two feet of moving water creates enough force to sweep away larger vehicles, including pickup trucks and SUVs.

The warnings come after a driver was rescued near the Green River, just east of Auburn. The motorist reportedly bypassed road closure signs and attempted to drive through water that was at least 3 feet deep. The driver was stranded for nearly an hour before being rescued.

"We've seen it happen... time and time again," FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian McMillan said regarding vehicles being swept away. "If you see water on the roadways, just turn around. It is not worth it."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Charter bus breaks down in Leavenworth, leaving dozens stranded

75-year-old woman attacked in Downtown Seattle, suspect arrested

Washington State Ferries seeks new owners for aging fleet castoffs

26 years later, family of abducted Tacoma toddler holds toy drive in her honor

Everett police chief retires, replacement to be appointed

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the National Weather Service, FOX 13 Seattle reporting and FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.  

WeatherCrime and Public SafetyNews