King County, WA road crew rescues driver trapped in floodwaters

The Brief A King County road crew rescued a driver trapped in floodwaters near Auburn after he drove through a closed road. The Green River's high waters submerged the car, making it difficult to spot the driver in the dark. Nearby, Sumner's Stewart Street Bridge was closed as officials manage rising river levels.



A King County road crew helped to rescue a driver that was submerged in floodwaters in the Auburn area Tuesday night.

The man had driven through a closed stretch of road near Black Diamond Road and became stuck with no way out.

"Lots of flooding over Green Valley Road. The river is really, really high. I’ve never seen it that high," said Kolby Hughes, who lives near Auburn.

The section of road became treacherous, snaring cars after the sun set. The driver became trapped after trying to make it through a closed section, before the cold waters of the Green River swallowed up his car.

"Don’t know why he would drive down there," said Ricky Cruz, an Auburn resident.

"I feel bad for this guy down here," said Jayden Petrson, who also lives near Auburn.

Witnesses said at one point, the car went underwater to mid-windshield, then popped back up again and stalled. It was almost impossible to see the driver in the dark, waving for help, without our high-power camera lens.

After FOX 13 crews were able to get a look, we showed the King County Roads Division 4 Crew Chief Brady Shannon and equipment operator Ian Jameyson. The two sprang into action after realizing a man was trapped.

The two backed the truck up to the car as a helicopter circled overhead.

The two reached the stranded driver, pulling him back to safety, then powering out with the truck. Though cold and wet, the driver was grateful.

In nearby Sumner, the Stewart Street Bridge was also closed Tuesday night. The city of Sumner says it's working to assemble the wall around the regional treatment facility. The center sits near the area where the Puyallup and White Rivers converge.

City officials say the two rivers flowed together sooner than usual.

"I know we are supposed to have a storm here. Make sure you guys drive safe and make sure you check the weather before going out," said Jayden Petrson, who lives near Auburn.

(Sumner Police Department)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Charter bus breaks down in Leavenworth, leaving dozens stranded

75-year-old woman attacked in Downtown Seattle, suspect arrested

Washington State Ferries seeks new owners for aging fleet castoffs

26 years later, family of abducted Tacoma toddler holds toy drive in her honor

Everett police chief retires, replacement to be appointed

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.