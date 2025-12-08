The Brief An atmospheric river will bring two rounds of heavy rain and breezy winds to western Washington this week, causing six rivers, including the Skagit and Snoqualmie, to reach major flood stage. Monday will see gusty winds and heavy rain, with potential power outages due to saturated soil and downed trees; a wind advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. After a brief break on Tuesday, heavy rain returns Tuesday night through Wednesday, with several rivers cresting again on Thursday; light showers will persist through the weekend.



An atmospheric river will send two rounds of heavy rain into western Washington this week, along with breezy winds.

Overall, six western Washington rivers are expected to reach major flood stage this week. The Skagit, Skykomish, Snoqualmie, Puyallup, Nisqually, and Cowlitz rivers are all forecast to reach major flood stage.



(FOX 13 Seattle)

Here is a timeline of what to expect:

Timeline:

Monday: Gusty wind and heavy rain

The first round of heavy rain will arrive on Monday morning and continue through early Tuesday. One to two inches of rain is possible south of Seattle, while north of Seattle will see 0.25 to 1 inch of rain. The mountains and Cascade foothills will be seeing 2 to 6 inches of rain today with snow levels at 6,500 feet.

Winds will increase today, with widespread gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Some scattered areas could see gusts as strong as 50 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for most of the Washington Coast and greater Puget Sound area through Wednesday evening with the strongest winds expected midday through the evening commute. Soil will be very saturated today. That could increase the damaging impacts of uprooting and downed trees. Be prepared for the possibility of a power outage at your home.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

The Puyallup and Tolt rivers will crest late tonight into early Tuesday morning. The Puyallup will crest at major flood stage. The Tolt will crest at moderate flood stage.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday: A break from the rain

We will see a break from the rain during the daylight hours as the steady rain dips south into Oregon. The next round of heavy persistent rain will arrive after sunset Tuesday and continue through Wednesday.

The Skykomish River at Gold Bar and the Snoqualmie River at Carnation are forecast to crest Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning at major flood stage.

Wednesday: Another round of heavy rain, rising rivers

Heavy rain will continue to fall on Wednesday during the daylight hours, and it will finally weaken Wednesday night. Breezy wind will still be present across the area.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday: Many rivers crest a second time

Several western Washington rivers will crest a second time in moderate to major flood stage on Thursday. While rain will lighten up considerably, showers will still be falling across western Washington on Thursday.

Friday through the weekend

Temperatures will stay mild, and snow levels will remain above the passes. Light showers will continue through the weekend.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

