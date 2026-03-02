Community mourns 4 women killed in stabbing in WA's Key Peninsula

The Brief Authorities identified four women killed in a Key Peninsula stabbing: Zoya Shabliykina, Joanne Brandani, Louise Talley, and Stephanie Killilea. Investigators say 32-year-old Aleksandr Shablykin killed his mother before fatally stabbing three neighbors who reportedly tried to intervene; deputies shot and killed the suspect upon arrival. The victims were active community members and volunteers in the Gig Harbor area, and neighbors have honored their bravery with memorials and messages of support.



Authorities have identified the four women killed in a stabbing on the Key Peninsula nearly a week ago, a tragedy that has left a small, private community reeling.

Pierce County deputies say 32-year-old Aleksandr Shablykin fatally stabbed his mother, 52-year-old Zoya Shabliykina, before killing three other women who neighbors say tried to intervene. Deputies shot and killed Shablykin when they arrived.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner identified the other victims as 59-year-old Joanne Brandani, 81-year-old Louise Talley and 67-year-old Stephanie Killilea.

What they're saying:

Neighbors described Shabliykina as friendly and caring, someone who often looked out for children in the neighborhood.

The neighbor also said she recalled the last conversation she had with Louise, as they walked along the cul-de-sac before the tragedy.

Bouquets now lie at the entrance of the private drive in honor of the women killed.

"I do commend their bravery for trying to step in and trying to help because most people would be too shocked or wouldn’t be able to," one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous previously told FOX. "So for the fact that they really did try to intervene just shows you how close our little community is."

Local perspective:

The loss of the women has impacted the greater Gig Harbor area.

According to the City of Gig Harbor Arts Commission website, Killilea and Brandani were members. During a Feb. 17 meeting, Brandani praised the community’s efforts.

"It’s great work that our community is doing and it's so awesome to live in this enriched community environment […]" Brandani said.

That meeting would be her last.

Talley, who lived across the street from Shabliykina, also volunteered in the community. Visit Gig Harbor President and CEO Miriam Battson said in a statement, "We had the pleasure of meeting Louise when she volunteered at one of our events last year with her close friend from our weekly volunteer group. Even in that short time, her warmth and gracious spirit were evident. Through the stories shared by her friend and others, we know she touched many lives and will be dearly missed."

What's next:

Children in the neighborhood have left drawings for the entire neighborhood on the community mailboxes with messages reading, "We are praying for you all" and "Our hearts are with you."

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is leading the investigation. Officials have not released additional details.

Fox 13 reached out to the Arts Commission for comment but had not received a response as of publication.

