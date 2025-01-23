The Brief Welcome to the FOX 13 Seattle Ski Report, bringing you the latest snow totals and alerts from the top ski resorts across western Washington. You can jump directly to your mountain of choice by tapping on the options listed below. Snow totals were updated on Feb. 12, 2025 at 7:30 a.m.



Crystal Mountain | Snoqualmie, Alpental | Stevens Pass | Mount Baker | Mission Ridge | White Pass

Crystal Mountain

Base:

Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 4", Total: 73"

Mid-Mountain:

Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 4", Total: 84"

Summit:

Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 4", Total: 80"

Season total:

169"

Live snow totals can be found on Crystal Mountain's website.

Live webcams:

CrystalMountainResort.com.

Snoqualmie, Alpental

Snoqualmie Summit (Photo: Connor Sarles)

Alpental:

Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 0", Base depth: 69", Season total: 155"

Alpental Mid:

Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 0", Base depth: 94", Season total: 170"

Alpental Top:

Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 0", Base depth: 140", Season total: 287"

Summit West:

Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 0", Base depth: 69", Season total: 158"

Live snow totals can be found on Summit at Snoqualmie's website.

Live webcams:

SummitAtSnoqualmie.com.

Stevens Pass

Viewer Photo from Stevens Pass

Last 24 hours:

0"

Last 48 hours:

0"

7-day total:

8"

Base depth:

84"

Season total:

265"

Live snow totals can be found on Stevens Pass's website.

Live webcams:

StevensPass.com

Mount Baker

Local photo from Ellie and the rest of the Erickson family at Mount Baker.

Last 24 hours:

0"

Last 48 hours:

0"

Heather Meadows base:

115"

Pan Dome base:

130"

Live snow totals can be found on Mount Baker's website.

Mission Ridge

Photo: Mission Ridge (Twitter: @skimissionridge)

Summit:

Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 1", Base depth: 48"

Midway:

Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: Trace, Base depth: 39"

Base:

Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: Trace, Base depth: 39"

Live snow totals can be found on Mission Ridge's website.

Live webcams:

MissionRidge.com.

White Pass

White Pass Base Area webcam Nov. 19, 2024

Last 24 hours:

0"

Last 36 hours:

Trace

Base depth:

60"

Summit depth:

98"

Live snow totals can be found on White Pass's website.

Live webcams:

SkiWhitePass.com

