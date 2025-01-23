Ski Report
Crystal Mountain | Snoqualmie, Alpental | Stevens Pass | Mount Baker | Mission Ridge | White Pass
Crystal Mountain
Base:
Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 4", Total: 73"
Mid-Mountain:
Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 4", Total: 84"
Summit:
Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 4", Total: 80"
Season total:
169"
Live snow totals can be found on Crystal Mountain's website.
Live webcams:
Snoqualmie, Alpental
Snoqualmie Summit (Photo: Connor Sarles)
Alpental:
Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 0", Base depth: 69", Season total: 155"
Alpental Mid:
Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 0", Base depth: 94", Season total: 170"
Alpental Top:
Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 0", Base depth: 140", Season total: 287"
Summit West:
Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 0", Base depth: 69", Season total: 158"
Live snow totals can be found on Summit at Snoqualmie's website.
Live webcams:
Stevens Pass
Viewer Photo from Stevens Pass
Last 24 hours:
0"
Last 48 hours:
0"
7-day total:
8"
Base depth:
84"
Season total:
265"
Live snow totals can be found on Stevens Pass's website.
Live webcams:
Mount Baker
Local photo from Ellie and the rest of the Erickson family at Mount Baker.
Last 24 hours:
0"
Last 48 hours:
0"
Heather Meadows base:
115"
Pan Dome base:
130"
Live snow totals can be found on Mount Baker's website.
Mission Ridge
Photo: Mission Ridge (Twitter: @skimissionridge)
Summit:
Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 1", Base depth: 48"
Midway:
Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: Trace, Base depth: 39"
Base:
Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: Trace, Base depth: 39"
Live snow totals can be found on Mission Ridge's website.
Live webcams:
White Pass
White Pass Base Area webcam Nov. 19, 2024
Last 24 hours:
0"
Last 36 hours:
Trace
Base depth:
60"
Summit depth:
98"
Live snow totals can be found on White Pass's website.
Live webcams:
The Source: Information for this story came from Crystal Mountain Resort, the Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass, Mount Baker, Mission Ridge and White Pass's websites. Snow totals were updated on Feb. 12, 2025 at 7:30 a.m.