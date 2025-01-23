Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, Tacoma Area
4
Wind Advisory
until THU 1:00 PM PST, Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, North Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Lower Chehalis Valley Area
Cold Weather Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM PST, Western Skagit County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Central Coast, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Bremerton and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Southwest Interior, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Everett and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Hood Canal Area

Updated  February 12, 2025 11:48am PST
Ski Report
    • Welcome to the FOX 13 Seattle Ski Report, bringing you the latest snow totals and alerts from the top ski resorts across western Washington.
    • You can jump directly to your mountain of choice by tapping on the options listed below.
    • Snow totals were updated on Feb. 12, 2025 at 7:30 a.m.

Crystal Mountain | Snoqualmie, Alpental | Stevens Pass | Mount Baker | Mission Ridge | White Pass

Crystal Mountain

Base:

Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 4", Total: 73"

Mid-Mountain:

Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 4", Total: 84"

Summit:

Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 4", Total: 80"

Season total:

169"

Live snow totals can be found on Crystal Mountain's website.

Live webcams:

CrystalMountainResort.com.

Snoqualmie, Alpental

If you’re planning on skiing at Snoqualmie this winter, get ready to pay for a parking pass in addition to your lift ticket. In an effort to manage overcrowding in the parking lots from Alpental to Summit East, Summit at Snoqualmie announced new parking system going into effect starting Nov. 18. If you already purchased a season pass with Snoqualmie, good news; parking permits are free for passholders. Those who are still deciding which mountain to commit to this season should check out our ultimate ski, snowboard price guide in WA.

Snoqualmie Summit (Photo: Connor Sarles)

Alpental:

Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 0", Base depth: 69", Season total: 155"

Alpental Mid:

Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 0", Base depth: 94", Season total: 170"

Alpental Top:

Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 0", Base depth: 140", Season total: 287"

Summit West:

Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 0", Base depth: 69", Season total: 158"

Live snow totals can be found on Summit at Snoqualmie's website.

Live webcams:

SummitAtSnoqualmie.com.

Stevens Pass

Viewer Photo from Stevens Pass

Last 24 hours:

0"

Last 48 hours:

0"

7-day total:

8"

Base depth:

84"

Season total:

265"

Live snow totals can be found on Stevens Pass's website.

Live webcams:

StevensPass.com

Mount Baker

Local photo from Ellie and the rest of the Erickson family at Mount Baker.

Last 24 hours:

0"

Last 48 hours:

0"

Heather Meadows base:

115" 

Pan Dome base:

130"

Live snow totals can be found on Mount Baker's website.

Mission Ridge

Photo: Mission Ridge (Twitter: @skimissionridge)

Summit:

Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: 1", Base depth: 48"

Midway:

Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: Trace, Base depth: 39"

Base:

Last 24 hours: 0", Last 48 hours: Trace, Base depth: 39"

Live snow totals can be found on Mission Ridge's website.

Live webcams:

MissionRidge.com.

White Pass

White Pass Base Area webcam Nov. 19, 2024

Last 24 hours:

0"

Last 36 hours:

Trace

Base depth:

60"

Summit depth:

98"

Live snow totals can be found on White Pass's website.

Live webcams:

SkiWhitePass.com

The Source: Information for this story came from Crystal Mountain Resort, the Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass, Mount Baker, Mission Ridge and White Pass's websites. Snow totals were updated on Feb. 12, 2025 at 7:30 a.m.

