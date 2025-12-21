Multiple weekend crashes leave WA troopers injured or killed

The Washington State Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own, while two additional troopers were hospitalized over the weekend following multiple crashes on state roads.

Timeline:

Trooper Rick Johnson, public information officer for WSP, repeated a common agency slogan "Move Over or Slow Down" on X (formerly Twitter), on Sunday morning following news of a third crash involving state troopers since Friday.

Memorial trooper vehicle honors fallen Trooper Guting, crash sites of additional trooper crashes over the weekend leading to hospitalizations in the background

Sunday, Dec. 21: One trooper hospitalized while helping a driver on the road

Trooper Johnson said a WSP trooper was struck by a driver not paying attention on Sunday morning around 7 a.m. That trooper was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened on State Route 512 near Canyon Road. He was reportedly helping someone with car troubles. Authorities shut down the road in both directions for hours on Dec. 21.

Friday, Dec. 19: One trooper was hospitalized after his vehicle was hit by a semi-truck

Following this Friday night crash at Eastbound I-90 around mile marker 50, Trooper Johnson urged the public to slow down, especially since there were winter weather conditions on many state roads. Washington is expected to receive several feet of snow over the next week.

Friday, Dec. 19: Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting killed while helping crash victims

On Friday night, Trooper Guting was assisting drivers involved in a crash when a driver hit her while she was out of her vehicle.

The stretch of highway along SR-509 near Port of Tacoma Road was shut down for much of the night while law enforcement investigated the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. However, there were no arrests made at the time of the incident and the driver did stay on scene with authorities.

"She answered her final call Friday night, marking the 34th time in WSP's 105-year history that the agency lost one of its own in the line of duty," read a statement, in part, from the state agency following news of her death.

What they're saying:

Gov. Bob Ferguson spoke about Trooper Guting's death on Saturday morning, commending her years of service with the national guard and with the Washington State Patrol.

"We are extending our thoughts and prayers to her family, to those who knew her and loved her, and extending our deepest appreciation to her many, many years of service in our state," Ferguson said.

WSP Director of Public Affairs Chris Loftis also spoke about the trooper's legacy with the agency over the weekend.

"She had spent eight years in the Army National Guard before she came to us. So for a 29-year-old to have the better part of two years of the State Patrol, and eight years with the National Guard, just says all you need to know about her. She was a person that, service, was the currency of her life and impact," Loftis said.

