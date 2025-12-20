29-year-old WA trooper killed in Tacoma identified

A Washington State Patrol trooper was killed on Friday night in Tacoma while helping motorists involved in a crash on SR-509.

On Saturday, WSP released a statement with more information about Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting and her service in Washington.

What they're saying:

"She answered her final call Friday night, marking the 34th time in WSP's 105-year history that the agency lost one of its own in the line of duty," read the statement, in part.

Governor Bob Ferguson released the following statement in the wake of the trooper's death.

"My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Trooper Guting. The loss of a devoted public servant is a tragedy. We will never forget her service or her sacrifice," said Gov. Ferguson.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting (Source: WSP)

The 29-year-old began her WSP career as a trooper cadet back in Jan. 2024, following eight years of service with the Army National Guard. She has served District 1 in Tacoma.

Trooper Guting was originally from Honolulu, Hawaii and married her husband Timothy in 2019.

"Our hearts and our thoughts are with all of you and with the family and friends of Trooper Guting," said a representative with the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WA Emergency Management offered condolences. "Holding all our state patrol partners in our hearts and sending love to Trooper Guting's family and loved ones."

Puyallup Police also honored the life and service of the trooper, saying the department was deeply saddened by the loss on Friday.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Everett, WA, firefighters warn of holiday fire risk from lithium-ion batteries

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Renton, WA police seek public’s help in an apparent road rage crash

Wild Waves Theme Park to shut down in 2026

Charter bus breaks down in Leavenworth, leaving dozens stranded

2.5-magnitude earthquake measured near Ashford, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.