The Brief Wild Waves will close permanently on November 1, 2026, due to rising operational costs. The park will operate for the 2026 season, honoring existing passes and hosting themed events. Future plans for the site are in preliminary stages, with details yet to be announced.



It's an end of an era for Washington's beloved theme and water park.

Wild Waves in Federal Way will officially end operations in 2026. The park will open as planned on May 23, and close for good on Nov. 1, 2026.

Owners of the park cited rising costs and financial fallout since the COVID pandemic as reasoning for the decision to shut down.

"We are thankful for our guests, team members, and the community of Federal Way for supporting Wild Waves and creating so many thrills and great memories with families and friends," said Kieran Burke, President and Owner of Premier Parks. "Unfortunately, the rising cost of ongoing operations since reopening after the COVID shutdown has generated millions in losses, which forces us to discontinue operations at the end of our 2026 season."

Wild Waves has been a Pacific Northwest staple since opening its gates in 1977, having welcomed millions of guests into the combination theme park and waterpark. The Federal Way venue features 30 rides and slides across 70 acres.

The park will remain in operation for the 2026 season, honoring season passes, ticket packages and group events that have already been purchased.

"Wild Waves will be open for business beginning in May with our thrilling rides, refreshing waterpark fun throughout the summer, and our popular Fright Fest Halloween celebration, concluding with the park closing on November 1, 2026," Burke said. "In its final year of operation, the park will celebrate the memories, nostalgia, and family fun with themed events, and special promotions."

Wild Waves is operated by Premier Parks, LLC, which also owns 12 other water parks and multi-use venues throughout the U.S. and Canada. The land is owned by Jeff Stock of EPI Realty Holdings, Inc.

"I am grateful for my longstanding partnership with Premier Parks and appreciate their dedication to delivering a full and successful final season for our guests and community," said Wild Waves property owner Jeff Stock. "We recognize the deep history and emotional connection many residents have with the park, and we are committed to ensuring a respectful transition while planning a project that will bring meaningful, lasting benefits to the area. Plans for the site are currently in preliminary stages, with goals beneficial to the city and surrounding areas. Additional details will be released as the project moves through planning and community review processes."

While Stock said the land will be repurposed, details surrounding the future project have not yet been specified.

More information about Wild Waves and its 2026 event calendar can be found online.

